Starbucks releases Pumpkin Spice Latte early: Here's when you can get it!

A provided photograph showing a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte.

It's still technically summer, but Starbucks is releasing the autumnal season classic, Pumpkin Spice Latte, early.

Posted: Aug. 27, 2018 10:07 AM
Posted By: CNN

Fall is in the air – or at least in your cup!

It's still technically summer, but Starbucks is releasing the autumnal season classic, Pumpkin Spice Latte, early.

The annual beverage usually launches in September, but the coffee chain announced last week that customers can get their favorite fall fix as soon as Tuesday.

This is the 15th anniversary of the Pumpkin Spice Latte, and the beverage has been a fan favorite over the years.

The decision to launch early could be the company's attempt to boost its reputation.

The coffee chain took a big hit after two black men were arrested at a Philadelphia location in April. As a result, most Starbucks locations held an anti-bias training for employees.

