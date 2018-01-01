Standing while you work provides health benefits, Mayo Clinic study finds

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A study at Mayo Clinic finds that standing instead of sitting can improve your health in many ways, including long-term weight loss.

Local business BrandHoot allows their employees to raise their desks. This gives them the option to sit or stand as they’re working.

Found Nate Nordstrom is feeling the benefits.

"I used to get a sore back sitting all the time,” Nordstrom said. “I don't anymore."

He said being able to stand not only has health benefits, but also boosts productivity.

"That's actually something I thought I would never do and now I have a tech company I sit and stare at a screen all day so,” Nordstrom said. “I just feel better when you can move."

Their office also has a treadmill desk that allows employees to get steps in as they work.