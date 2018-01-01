wx_icon Mason City 29°

wx_icon Albert Lea 25°

wx_icon Austin 32°

wx_icon Charles City 34°

wx_icon Rochester 29°

Clear
Livestream View Now

Standing while you work provides health benefits, Mayo Clinic study finds

"I used to get a sore back sitting all the time, I don't anymore."

Posted: Jan. 31, 2018 7:40 PM
Updated: Jan. 31, 2018 7:40 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A study at Mayo Clinic finds that standing instead of sitting can improve your health in many ways, including long-term weight loss.

Scroll for more content...

Local business BrandHoot allows their employees to raise their desks. This gives them the option to sit or stand as they’re working.

Found Nate Nordstrom is feeling the benefits.

"I used to get a sore back sitting all the time,” Nordstrom said. “I don't anymore."

He said being able to stand not only has health benefits, but also boosts productivity.

"That's actually something I thought I would never do and now I have a tech company I sit and stare at a screen all day so,” Nordstrom said. “I just feel better when you can move."

Their office also has a treadmill desk that allows employees to get steps in as they work.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events