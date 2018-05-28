Stabbing investigation underway in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa - The Mason City Police Department is investigating a stabbing reported on Monday afternoon.
Officers were called to a home on the 1100 block of E. State St. Once on scene, they say they found a victim who had been stabbed. A second person at the residence was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Police are not confirming if the person who was taken into custody is the suspect in the stabbing investigation. Stay with KIMT for more information on this developing story.
