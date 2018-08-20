St. Paul sees its third killing in a week

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul police are investigating the city's third homicide in a week.
Officers and St. Paul firefighters were called about a house fire on Payne Avenue Saturday morning. But when authorities arrived they did not find a fire but they did find the body of a woman who was seriously injured. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police also found a male suspect in the house. The 59-year-old man was brought to police headquarters for questioning and arrested later on suspicion of murder.
The Ramsey County medical examiner's office is trying to determine how the woman died. Her name was not released.
Two other people were killed in St. Paul last week. A 21-year-old man was fatally shot last Sunday, and a 26-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday.
