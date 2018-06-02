Clear
St. Paul police revise policy on when dogs can be used

The St. Paul Police Department has revised its policy on when police dogs can be used to apprehend suspects.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - The St. Paul Police Department has revised its policy on when police dogs can be used to apprehend suspects.

The change comes after two high-profile cases involving K-9 bites.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the new policy says dogs can be used to catch a fleeing person who's suspected of murder, manslaughter, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct or a drive-by shooting. It also lists felonies in which dogs can't be used.

The city approved a $2 million settlement for Frank Baker last year, after he was mistaken for a suspect and bitten by a K-9. In September, Desiree Collins was taking out her garbage when she was attacked by a police dog. Her pending lawsuit seeks financial damages and changes to the department's K-9 policy.

Police say all K-9 apprehensions are reviewed.

