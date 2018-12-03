St. Ansgar business awarded for innovations in agriculture manufacturing

ST. ANSGAR, Iowa - During last week's Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Leader Awards at the Iowa Agriculture Leaders Dinner, a St. Ansgar business won an award for their innovations in agriculture manufacturing.

Wold Rim and Wheel was one of four businesses awarded for their strdes they have made throughout their 80-year history.

President Ivan Wold, who is the son of original founders R.A. and Janet Wold, is beyond thrilled the company was awarded for what they do on a regular basis.

"It's an honor and a tribute to my parents for their hard work and perseverance. They started taking care of the needs of some local farmers and constantly through their hard work, their efforts evolved into what we have today," Wold says.

Wold adds that the over 40 employees have also made the award possible.

"We have a lot of long term, dedicated employees, and our employees are what make our business for us today. We don't have a lot of turnover, and that's just to the hard work and dedication of our employees," Wold says.

The third-generation business was started in 1938 as a small service station that has grown over the years into manufacturing and supplying equipment and aftermarket rims and wheels to communities from Canada to the Deep South.