ROCHESTER, Minn. – A sprinkler system saved an area business from going up in flames.The Rochester Fire Department responded to Sola Salon just before 6:00 p.m. Monday after for an automatic fire alarm.When crews arrived they found an activated sprinkler head had extinguished the fire. From there, crews ensured the fire was out, and ventilated the smoke out of the building.No one was injured. The business is looking at $10,000 for clean-up. The cause is under investigation.