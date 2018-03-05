Spring road restrictions take effect

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Starting on Monday, Spring 2018 road restrictions will go into effect.

Trucks driving on Olmsted County roads will have to carry lighter loads in their truck.

When temperatures warm up, frost below the surface begins to melt, making for less sturdy roads.

Truck driver Timothy Schmuck said lighter delivery loads means more work.

"It adds more miles on, sometimes you have to drive around...you have to try and find a road you can actually be on," he said. "Sometimes you just got to take a lighter road."

He is currently a driver for Volk. His dispatcher said if drivers need to take more trips of lighter loads, it becomes a more costly season for companies having to pay more for more delivieries.

Olmsted County's Spring road restrictions used to be set for 8 weeks. Now the road weight restrictions will adjust with the weather.