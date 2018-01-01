Spring driving conditions on rural roads can be dangerous

Scroll for more content...

CERRO GORDO CO., Iowa- While many people talk about how bad winter driving conditions can get, those who live in the country also have to worry about spring driving conditions.Those with the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office say when the weather starts to get warmer and frost kicks in it can create soft spots in the gravel, something even Larry Stockberger and Paul Hanson, who have over 80 years of experience driving on rural roads, say can be unnerving.“You go to fast you'll end up in the ditch,” said Hanson. “It just sucks you right and especially with a front wheel drive vehicle. Front wheel drive vehicles are worse because they tend to want to take the path of resistance and they'll just take a right to the ditch.”“They can pull and tug at you,” said Stockberger. “You have to be aware of the road conditions.”Hanson, who has lived his entire life in the country, says cars going in to the ditch is so common his neighbor growing up would take advantage of this time of year to make a couple extra bucks.“That old boy would sit down on his driveway and he waited for people to get stuck in the road,” he said. "He would go out with the tractor and pull them out for five bucks.”Though Stockberger and Hanson see these rough parts of the gravel roads every year, they say there is only one way to keep yourself out of a ditch.“Maintain your speed,” Stockberger said.