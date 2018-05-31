Spring Valley woman sentenced for drug sales

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first sentence has been handed down for a November drug bust.

Lisa Christine Phillips, 36 of Spring Valley, pleaded guilty to 1st degree sale of drugs and was ordered to spend seven years and six months in prison, with credit for 135 days already served. She was arrested on November 8, 2017 after the Rochester Police Department's Criminal Interdiction Unit set up surveillance at a storage unit in the 2900 block of South Broadway Avenue.

Police were looking for Brian Ven Vangrevenhof, 39 of Inver Grove Heights, for a domestic assault warrant. Officers also noticed Phillips at the storage unit and that she was wanted for failure to make a court appearance. When she was arrested, authorities say Phillips had methamphetamine on her and a search of the storage unit turned up evidence of meth sales.

Vangrevenhof was found guilty in April of 1st degree sale of drugs and 2nd degree possession of drugs. His sentencing is set for June 18.