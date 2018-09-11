Clear

Spring Valley teen killed in Iowa crash

State Patrol says it happened Saturday night in Poweshiek County.

MONTEZUMA, Iowa – The State Patrol says a southeastern Minnesota teen was killed in a weekend collision in Poweshiek County.

It happened just after 11 pm Saturday near the intersection of Highway 146 and 340th Avenue. The State Patrol says Trenton L. Merkel, 19 of Spring Valley, MN, was driving north, crossed the center line, and crashed head on into the pickup truck driven by David A. Montealegre, 23 of Grinnell.

Merkel was not wearing his seat belt and was killed.

The State Patrol is still investigating this crash.

