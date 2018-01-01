Sports-related postponements

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 1A Regional Basketball POSTPONEMENT
Region 2 Regional Final game at New Hampton High School between Kee High School and West Hancock High School has been postponed until Tuesday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m.
Class 2A Regional Basketball Time Changes for February 19
Region 2 Regional Final game at East Marshall High School in LeGrand between Pekin High School and Grundy Center High School will now be played at 6:00 p.m.
Region 3 Regional Final game at Jesup High School between North Linn High School and Dike-New Hartford High School will now be played at 6:00 p.m.
Region 7 Regional Final game at Red Oak High School between Treynor High School and Mount Ayr High School will now be played at 5:30 p.m.
Class 1A Regional Basketball Time Changes for February 19
Region 6 Regional Final game at Albia High School between Central Decatur High School and Seymour High School will now be played at 6:00
Region 7 Regional Final game at AHSTW High School in Avoca between Exira-EHK High School and Boyer Valley High School will now be played at 6:00 p.m.
BOYS BASKETBALL
3A-1 at Spirit Lake – TIME CHANGE
SBL vs MOC now at 5:30
Spirit Lake vs Storm Lake now at 7:00
3A-2 at Waverly – POSTPONED
Clear Lake vs. Crestwood now 2/20 at 6:00 pm
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Humboldt now 2/20 at 7:30 pm
3A-3 at South Tama – TIME CHANGE
Independence vs. Clear Creek Amana now at 5:30
South Tama vs. Vinton Shellsburg now at 7:00
3A-7 at Winterset – TIME CHANGE
Boone vs. Gilbert now at 5:00
Winterset vs. Nevada now at 6:30
3A-8 at Glenwood – TIME CHANGE
Atlantic vs Denison-Schleswig now at 5:30
Glenwood vs ADM now at 7:00pm.
3A-8 at Harlan – TIME CHANGE
Carroll vs. Creston now at 5:30
Harlan vs. Perry now at 7:00
4A-1 at Lewis Central – POSTPONED
Sioux City, North at Lewis Central now 2/21 at TBD
4A-1 at Sioux City West – POSTPONED
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City, West now 2/20 at 7:00
4A-6 at Indianola – TIME CHANGE
Newton at Indianola now at 6:00 pm
4A-7 at Urbandale – TIME CHANGE
Marshalltown at Urbandale now at 6:00 pm
2A-6 District Final – SITE CHANGE
Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Dike-New Hartford now at Denver, 2/20, 7:00
STATE BOWLING
2A State Bowling Alert: Due to the icy road conditions, Tuesday’s Class 2A State Bowling Tournament has been postponed to Thursday, Feb. 22nd. Start time is 10:00 a.m.