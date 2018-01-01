Sports-related postponements

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 1A Regional Basketball POSTPONEMENT

Scroll for more content...

Region 2 Regional Final game at New Hampton High School between Kee High School and West Hancock High School has been postponed until Tuesday, February 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Class 2A Regional Basketball Time Changes for February 19

Region 2 Regional Final game at East Marshall High School in LeGrand between Pekin High School and Grundy Center High School will now be played at 6:00 p.m.

Region 3 Regional Final game at Jesup High School between North Linn High School and Dike-New Hartford High School will now be played at 6:00 p.m.

Region 7 Regional Final game at Red Oak High School between Treynor High School and Mount Ayr High School will now be played at 5:30 p.m.

Class 1A Regional Basketball Time Changes for February 19

Region 6 Regional Final game at Albia High School between Central Decatur High School and Seymour High School will now be played at 6:00

Region 7 Regional Final game at AHSTW High School in Avoca between Exira-EHK High School and Boyer Valley High School will now be played at 6:00 p.m.

BOYS BASKETBALL

3A-1 at Spirit Lake – TIME CHANGE

SBL vs MOC now at 5:30

Spirit Lake vs Storm Lake now at 7:00

3A-2 at Waverly – POSTPONED

Clear Lake vs. Crestwood now 2/20 at 6:00 pm

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Humboldt now 2/20 at 7:30 pm

3A-3 at South Tama – TIME CHANGE

Independence vs. Clear Creek Amana now at 5:30

South Tama vs. Vinton Shellsburg now at 7:00

3A-7 at Winterset – TIME CHANGE

Boone vs. Gilbert now at 5:00

Winterset vs. Nevada now at 6:30

3A-8 at Glenwood – TIME CHANGE

Atlantic vs Denison-Schleswig now at 5:30

Glenwood vs ADM now at 7:00pm.

3A-8 at Harlan – TIME CHANGE

Carroll vs. Creston now at 5:30

Harlan vs. Perry now at 7:00

4A-1 at Lewis Central – POSTPONED

Sioux City, North at Lewis Central now 2/21 at TBD

4A-1 at Sioux City West – POSTPONED

Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City, West now 2/20 at 7:00

4A-6 at Indianola – TIME CHANGE

Newton at Indianola now at 6:00 pm

4A-7 at Urbandale – TIME CHANGE

Marshalltown at Urbandale now at 6:00 pm

2A-6 District Final – SITE CHANGE

Aplington-Parkersburg vs. Dike-New Hartford now at Denver, 2/20, 7:00

STATE BOWLING

2A State Bowling Alert: Due to the icy road conditions, Tuesday’s Class 2A State Bowling Tournament has been postponed to Thursday, Feb. 22nd. Start time is 10:00 a.m.