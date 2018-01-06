wx_icon Mason City -13°

Sports Overtime (1/5)

High school basketball highlights.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2018 10:55 PM
Updated: Jan. 5, 2018 10:59 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

Women's College Basketball

Presentation 65, Waldorf 55

HS GB

Alden-Conger 71, USC 39

Forest City 58, Lake Mills 27

Newman 51, St. Ansgar 47

North Butler 33, Rockford 32

Lyle-Pacelli 59, Houston 28
Fett (L-P): 27
Bollingberg (L-P): 25

North Union 73, GHV 39

Dowling 82, Mason City 70

Northfield 49, Austin 25

Clear Lake 46, Webster City 26
Faber (CL): 15 points

G-E 49, IL 29

Byron 63, K-M 28

Hayfield 60, Z-M 52

HS BB

Osage 66, N-K 8

Cannon Falls 60, Triton 54

GHV 73, North Union 26

Clear Lake 55, Webster City 39

Austin 76, Northfield 57

NRHEG 43, TCU 40

Charles City 77, Waukon 72

Newman 74, St. Ansgar 39

Forest City 53, Lake Mills 36

Dowling 75, Mason City 46

Blooming Prairie 57, Southland 46

Rockford 64, North Butler 50

NAHL

Austin 4, Minot 3 F/SO

NA3HL

Alexandria 4, North Iowa 3 Final/SO

BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 74, Audubon 57

Akron-Westfield 62, Trinity Christian High School 55

Albia 52, Knoxville 35

Alburnett 75, Calamus-Wheatland 57

Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 38

Ankeny Christian Academy 88, Orient-Macksburg 19

Aplington-Parkersburg 80, Union Community, LaPorte City 51

Ar-We-Va, Westside 79, Paton-Churdan 71

Assumption, Davenport 56, Bettendorf 52

Atlantic 66, Denison-Schleswig 44

Baxter 51, Clarksville 49

Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 59, Center Point-Urbana 45

Bishop Garrigan 95, West Hancock, Britt 71

Bondurant Farrar 61, ADM, Adel 55

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58, Coon Rapids-Bayard 50

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 56

Central City 60, Cedar Valley Christian School 30

Central Clinton, DeWitt 64, Clear Creek-Amana 52

Charles City 77, Waukon 72

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 78, Hampton-Dumont 37

Denver 59, Hudson 55

Diagonal 59, Twin Cedars, Bussey 40

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 84, Collins-Maxwell 25

Dubuque, Hempstead 59, Dubuque, Senior 50

Eagle Grove 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 44

East Marshall, LeGrand 60, West Marshall, State Center 55

East Mills 49, Clarinda Academy 37

Edgewood-Colesburg 70, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 55

Epworth, Western Dubuque 63, Marion 56

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 93, Woodbine 65

Forest City 53, Lake Mills 36

Fort Dodge 40, Urbandale 35

Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 73, North Union 26

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 71, BCLUW, Conrad 36

Glenwood 57, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55

Harlan 64, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61

IKM-Manning 53, Griswold 25

Iowa City West 79, Wahlert, Dubuque 41

Jesup 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 31

Johnston 76, Marshalltown 53

Keota 68, Colfax-Mingo 63

Kingsley-Pierson 68, MVAO-CO-U 61, OT

Lewis Central 67, Clarinda 39

Linn-Mar, Marion 60, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 46

Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Interstate 35,Truro 50

MFL-Mar-Mac 79, West Central, Maynard 39

Monticello 61, Wilton 31

Mount Ayr 52, East Union, Afton 27

Mount Pleasant 82, Washington 49

Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Saint Ansgar 39

North Cedar, Stanwood 59, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50

North Linn, Troy Mills 96, Easton Valley 58

Northeast, Goose Lake 56, West Branch 37

Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 36

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Cedar Rapids Xavier 51

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52

Red Oak 60, Shenandoah 57

Rockford 64, North Butler, Greene 50

Sheldon 57, West Lyon, Inwood 52

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, West Bend-Mallard 44

Spring Grove, Minn. 55, Decorah 54

St. Mary's, Remsen 53, South O'Brien, Paullina 47

Treynor 78, Riverside, Oakland 22

Tri-Center, Neola 65, Missouri Valley 64

Underwood 65, Logan-Magnolia 64

Unity Christian, Orange City 71, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 35

Waterloo, West 60, Iowa City High 58

West Delaware, Manchester 62, South Tama County, Tama 44

Westwood, Sloan 48, Ridge View 42

GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 68, Audubon 40

AC/GC 37, Woodward-Granger 31

ADM, Adel 49, Bondurant Farrar 24

AGWSR, Ackley 72, Latimer CAL 7

Algona 72, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30

Alta/Aurelia 62, Southeast Valley 33

Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 40

Aplington-Parkersburg 60, Union Community, LaPorte City 28

Ar-We-Va, Westside 66, Paton-Churdan 58

Ballard 38, Perry 24

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 26

Burlington 71, Davenport, Central 55

Camanche 77, Durant-Bennett 34

Carlisle 44, Winterset 22

Cascade,Western Dubuque 53, Tipton 46

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Linn-Mar, Marion 31

Cedar Rapids, Washington 80, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 61

Center Point-Urbana 59, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 19

Central Lee, Donnellson 59, WACO, Wayland 25

Chariton 59, Davis County, Bloomfield 16

Cherokee, Washington 77, Western Christian, Hull 65

Clarksville 45, Baxter 37

Clear Creek-Amana 50, Central Clinton, DeWitt 38

Clear Lake 46, Webster City 26

Crestwood, Cresco 67, Waverly-Shell Rock 40

Danville 52, Van Buren, Keosauqua 47

Denison-Schleswig 65, Atlantic 46

Dike-New Hartford 75, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 82, Mason City 70

East Buchanan, Winthrop 56, Lisbon 35

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 56, Centerville 33

Emmetsburg 39, East Sac County 37

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 74, Woodbine 22

Fairfield 65, Fort Madison 19

Forest City 58, Lake Mills 27

Fremont Mills, Tabor 39, Essex 33

GMG, Garwin 57, Dunkerton 54, OT

Grundy Center 61, South Hardin 14

H-L-V, Victor 35, Tri-County, Thornburg 34

Harlan 58, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38

Highland, Riverside 43, New London 37

Holy Trinity 69, Notre Dame, Burlington 25

IKM-Manning 70, Griswold 25

Indianola 57, Dallas Center-Grimes 44

Iowa City High 77, Waterloo, West 36

Janesville 63, Meskwaki Settlement School 40

Johnston 70, Marshalltown 21

Keota 39, Colfax-Mingo 36

Knoxville 42, Albia 36

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Glenwood 35

Lenox 47, Bedford 37

Lewis Central 76, Clarinda 24

Logan-Magnolia 49, Underwood 26

Lynnville-Sully 52, English Valleys, North English 29

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 80, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 27

Marion 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 21

Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 40, Edgewood-Colesburg 26

Martensdale-St. Marys 43, Interstate 35,Truro 17

Mediapolis 75, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49

MOC-Floyd Valley 53, George-Little Rock 40

Montezuma 56, Belle Plaine 26

Moravia 46, Moulton-Udell 37

Mount Ayr 68, East Union, Afton 31

Mount Pleasant 44, Washington 30

Murray 46, Lamoni 18

Nevada 49, Saydel 28

New Hampton 59, Oelwein 31

Newell-Fonda 70, PAC-LM 33

Newman Catholic, Mason City 51, Saint Ansgar 47

Nodaway Valley 59, Southwest Valley 53

North Butler, Greene 33, Rockford 32

North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Easton Valley 26

North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, Iowa Valley, Marengo 31

North Union 73, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 39

Osage 72, Northwood-Kensett 15

Pella 65, Newton 39

Pleasantville 37, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 27

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 30

Red Oak 60, Shenandoah 57

Ridge View 52, Westwood, Sloan 47

Roland-Story, Story City 40, Gilbert 37

Sigourney 78, B-G-M, Brooklyn 43

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 53, West Bend-Mallard 29

Solon 44, Benton Community 42

South Central Calhoun 59, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 22

South Hamilton, Jewell 55, Greene County 40

Southeast Polk 76, Valley, West Des Moines 70

Stanton 51, College Springs South Page 44

Sumner-Fredericksburg 43, Jesup 32

Treynor 68, Riverside, Oakland 7

Tri-Center, Neola 47, Missouri Valley 27

Unity Christian, Orange City 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 34

Wapello 46, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 22

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Tripoli 35

Waukee 49, Ankeny 36

West Burlington 75, Eldon Cardinal 30

West Hancock, Britt 56, Bishop Garrigan 53

West Lyon, Inwood 57, Sheldon 29

West Marshall, State Center 70, East Marshall, LeGrand 25

Winfield-Mount Union 42, Lone Tree 39

CNOS Classic
LeMars 50, Sioux City, East 28

Sioux City, West 59, West Sioux, Hawarden 48

BOYS BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 55, Lake Park-Audubon 30

Adrian 58, Edgerton 32

Alexandria 63, Little Falls 21

Annandale 65, New London-Spicer 61

Apple Valley 86, Burnsville 72

Austin 76, Northfield 57

Belle Plaine 63, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 60

Bigfork 82, Northland 41

Blaine 69, Andover 61

Blooming Prairie 57, Southland 46

Blue Earth Area 71, St. James Area 68

BOLD 92, Montevideo 61

Breckenridge 60, Barnesville 31

Byron 69, Kasson-Mantorville 50

Cannon Falls 60, Triton 54

Cass Lake-Bena 104, Red Lake 69

Champlin Park 76, Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 43

Charter Stars 76, Community of Peace 53

Cherry 45, Littlefork-Big Falls 42

Chisholm 69, Mountain Iron-Buhl 61

Cleveland 86, Martin County West 66

Columbia Heights 83, Richfield 48

Coon Rapids 64, Elk River 54

Cretin-Derham Hall 89, Mounds View 59

Cromwell 59, Silver Bay 46

Crookston 84, East Grand Forks 83

Dassel-Cokato 77, Becker 75

East Ridge 70, Stillwater 58

Ely 100, Northeast Range 14

Esko 71, Barnum 50

Fertile-Beltrami 52, Win-E-Mac 31

Floodwood 60, McGregor 54

Foley 74, Rockford 69

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 83, Hope Academy 61

Forest Lake 69, Roseville 67

G-F-W 45, Wabasso 40

Goodhue 66, Kenyon-Wanamingo 55

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 55, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 42

Grand Meadow 61, Glenville-Emmons 43

Greenway 64, Nashwauk-Keewatin 43

Hastings 63, Simley 59

Hayfield 69, Mabel-Canton 58

Hermantown 87, Chisago Lakes 79

Hills-Beaver Creek 75, Heron Lake-Okabena 51

Hopkins 93, Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 59

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48

Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 63, Alden-Conger 47

Kimball 73, Paynesville 43

Lac qui Parle Valley 73, Canby 40

Lake City 73, Stewartville 54

Lakeview 73, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 58

Lakeville North 81, Shakopee 58

MACCRAY 57, Yellow Medicine East 40

Maple Grove 56, Robbinsdale Armstrong 51

Maple Lake 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 47

Marshall 78, Pipestone 45

Mayer Lutheran 71, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 70

Menahga 61, Pillager 53

Mesabi East 66, International Falls 60

Minneapolis South 59, St. Paul Como Park 56

Minneota 93, Renville County West 78

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 63

Moose Lake/Willow River 86, South Ridge 55

Mora 78, East Central 62

Nevis 64, Pine River-Backus 33

New Richland-H-E-G 43, Tri-City United 40

Nicollet 69, Madelia 65, OT

North Branch 60, Pine City 54

Nova Classical Academy 69, Christ's Household of Faith 65

Onamia 49, Hill City 39

Ortonville 61, Ashby 45

Park Center 71, Centennial 55

Park Rapids 68, Warroad 63

Parkers Prairie 63, Osakis 48

Pelican Rapids 69, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 47

Perham 80, Hawley 69

Prairie Seeds Academy 69, Cristo Rey Jesuit 66

Rogers 77, Moorhead 63

Rothsay 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 50

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 58, Central Minnesota Christian 27

Sacred Heart 57, Kittson County Central 54

Sauk Rapids-Rice 63, St. Cloud Apollo 58

Schaeffer Academy 54, LeRoy-Ostrander 48

Southwest Minnesota Christian 91, Fulda 71

Spring Grove 55, Decorah, Iowa 54

St. Clair 59, Mankato Loyola 56

St. Paul Harding 63, St. Anthony 57

St. Paul Humboldt 65, Mounds Park Academy 54

St. Thomas Academy 62, Henry Sibley 55

Tartan 66, Mahtomedi 57

Totino-Grace 85, Spring Lake Park 75

Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 58, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42

Two Harbors 77, Cook County 71

Virginia 58, Eveleth-Gilbert 35

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 73, Mountain Lake Area 64

Windom 101, Luverne 95

Woodbury 88, Park (Cottage Grove) 47

Worthington 79, Redwood Valley 77

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 76, Lake Park-Audubon 41

Albert Lea 55, Winona 41

Alden-Conger 71, United South Central 39

Alexandria 52, Sartell-St. Stephen 45

Andover 75, Blaine 33

Annandale 56, Dassel-Cokato 44

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 53, Paynesville 40

Becker 58, Cambridge-Isanti 42

Braham 60, Moose Lake/Willow River 58

Brainerd 81, Zimmerman 42

Buffalo 71, Rogers 59

Byron 63, Kasson-Mantorville 28

Cannon Falls 57, Triton 54

Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 54, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 39

Centennial 87, Park Center 65

Chanhassen 70, St. Anthony 33

Cristo Rey Jesuit 46, St. Paul Johnson 32

Eastview 72, Prior Lake 49

Eden Prairie 73, Moorhead 44

Elk River 61, Coon Rapids 54

Fergus Falls 71, St. Cloud Tech 27

Forest Lake 53, Roseville 41

Fosston 64, Bagley 24

Glenville-Emmons 49, Immanuel Lutheran 29

Grand Rapids 81, North Branch 47

Hastings 49, Simley 37

Hayfield 60, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52

Henry Sibley 64, North St. Paul 23

Heritage Christian Academy 54, St. Croix Prep 40

Hill City 54, Onamia 36

Hill-Murray 58, South St. Paul 25

Holdingford 56, Royalton 53

Holy Family Catholic 64, New Prague 54

Hopkins 79, Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 38

Hutchinson 59, Orono 49

Lakeville North 70, Shakopee 42

Lakeville South 52, Farmington 49

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 61, Legacy Christian 40

Litchfield 44, Mound Westonka 36

Luverne 66, Windom 46

Lyle/Austin Pacelli 59, Houston 28

Mahnomen-Waubun 52, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 49

Maple Grove 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 30

Menahga 85, Sebeka 57

Milaca 68, Albany 59

Mounds View 68, Cretin-Derham Hall 66

Mountain Lake Area 65, Madelia 38

Northfield 49, Austin 25

Norwood-Young America 78, LeSueur-Henderson 35

Ortonville 67, Ashby 24

Osakis 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44

Park Christian (Moorhead) 53, Larimore, N.D. 31

Proctor 52, Aitkin 29

Redwood Valley 49, Worthington 42

Rochester Lourdes 62, Pine Island 42

Sauk Centre 66, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 39

Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, St. Cloud Apollo 63

Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 74, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther 37

South Ridge 69, Duluth Denfeld 57

Spectrum 71, Trinity 44

Spring Grove 63, Rushford-Peterson 40

Spring Lake Park 66, Totino-Grace 63

St. Paul Como Park 74, St. Paul Highland Park 25

St. Peter 61, Maple River 48

Stewartville 62, Lake City 45

Stillwater 78, East Ridge 65

Swanville 66, Isle 35

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, Lakeview 30

Two Harbors 65, Cook County 26

Virginia 63, Hinckley-Finlayson 17

Wabasha-Kellogg 66, Lanesboro 43

Waconia 55, Delano 45

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 57, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 38

Wayzata 42, Chaska 38

West Central 52, Minnewaska 49

Willmar 77, Rocori 23

Woodbury 45, Park (Cottage Grove) 42

