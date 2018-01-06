Sports Overtime (1/5)

Women's College Basketball
Presentation 65, Waldorf 55
HS GB
Alden-Conger 71, USC 39
Forest City 58, Lake Mills 27
Newman 51, St. Ansgar 47
North Butler 33, Rockford 32
Lyle-Pacelli 59, Houston 28
Fett (L-P): 27
Bollingberg (L-P): 25
North Union 73, GHV 39
Dowling 82, Mason City 70
Northfield 49, Austin 25
Clear Lake 46, Webster City 26
Faber (CL): 15 points
G-E 49, IL 29
Byron 63, K-M 28
Hayfield 60, Z-M 52
HS BB
Osage 66, N-K 8
Cannon Falls 60, Triton 54
GHV 73, North Union 26
Clear Lake 55, Webster City 39
Austin 76, Northfield 57
NRHEG 43, TCU 40
Charles City 77, Waukon 72
Newman 74, St. Ansgar 39
Forest City 53, Lake Mills 36
Dowling 75, Mason City 46
Blooming Prairie 57, Southland 46
Rockford 64, North Butler 50
NAHL
Austin 4, Minot 3 F/SO
NA3HL
Alexandria 4, North Iowa 3 Final/SO
BOYS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 74, Audubon 57
Akron-Westfield 62, Trinity Christian High School 55
Albia 52, Knoxville 35
Alburnett 75, Calamus-Wheatland 57
Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 38
Ankeny Christian Academy 88, Orient-Macksburg 19
Aplington-Parkersburg 80, Union Community, LaPorte City 51
Ar-We-Va, Westside 79, Paton-Churdan 71
Assumption, Davenport 56, Bettendorf 52
Atlantic 66, Denison-Schleswig 44
Baxter 51, Clarksville 49
Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 59, Center Point-Urbana 45
Bishop Garrigan 95, West Hancock, Britt 71
Bondurant Farrar 61, ADM, Adel 55
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 58, Coon Rapids-Bayard 50
Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 56
Central City 60, Cedar Valley Christian School 30
Central Clinton, DeWitt 64, Clear Creek-Amana 52
Charles City 77, Waukon 72
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 78, Hampton-Dumont 37
Denver 59, Hudson 55
Diagonal 59, Twin Cedars, Bussey 40
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 84, Collins-Maxwell 25
Dubuque, Hempstead 59, Dubuque, Senior 50
Eagle Grove 58, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 44
East Marshall, LeGrand 60, West Marshall, State Center 55
East Mills 49, Clarinda Academy 37
Edgewood-Colesburg 70, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 55
Epworth, Western Dubuque 63, Marion 56
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 93, Woodbine 65
Forest City 53, Lake Mills 36
Fort Dodge 40, Urbandale 35
Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 73, North Union 26
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 71, BCLUW, Conrad 36
Glenwood 57, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 55
Harlan 64, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 61
IKM-Manning 53, Griswold 25
Iowa City West 79, Wahlert, Dubuque 41
Jesup 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 31
Johnston 76, Marshalltown 53
Keota 68, Colfax-Mingo 63
Kingsley-Pierson 68, MVAO-CO-U 61, OT
Lewis Central 67, Clarinda 39
Linn-Mar, Marion 60, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 46
Martensdale-St. Marys 67, Interstate 35,Truro 50
MFL-Mar-Mac 79, West Central, Maynard 39
Monticello 61, Wilton 31
Mount Ayr 52, East Union, Afton 27
Mount Pleasant 82, Washington 49
Newman Catholic, Mason City 74, Saint Ansgar 39
North Cedar, Stanwood 59, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50
North Linn, Troy Mills 96, Easton Valley 58
Northeast, Goose Lake 56, West Branch 37
Pleasant Valley 56, Clinton 36
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 54, Cedar Rapids Xavier 51
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 54, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 52
Red Oak 60, Shenandoah 57
Rockford 64, North Butler, Greene 50
Sheldon 57, West Lyon, Inwood 52
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 63, West Bend-Mallard 44
Spring Grove, Minn. 55, Decorah 54
St. Mary's, Remsen 53, South O'Brien, Paullina 47
Treynor 78, Riverside, Oakland 22
Tri-Center, Neola 65, Missouri Valley 64
Underwood 65, Logan-Magnolia 64
Unity Christian, Orange City 71, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 35
Waterloo, West 60, Iowa City High 58
West Delaware, Manchester 62, South Tama County, Tama 44
Westwood, Sloan 48, Ridge View 42
GIRLS BASKETBALL
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 68, Audubon 40
AC/GC 37, Woodward-Granger 31
ADM, Adel 49, Bondurant Farrar 24
AGWSR, Ackley 72, Latimer CAL 7
Algona 72, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 30
Alta/Aurelia 62, Southeast Valley 33
Ankeny Centennial 50, Ames 40
Aplington-Parkersburg 60, Union Community, LaPorte City 28
Ar-We-Va, Westside 66, Paton-Churdan 58
Ballard 38, Perry 24
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 26
Burlington 71, Davenport, Central 55
Camanche 77, Durant-Bennett 34
Carlisle 44, Winterset 22
Cascade,Western Dubuque 53, Tipton 46
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 48, Linn-Mar, Marion 31
Cedar Rapids, Washington 80, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 61
Center Point-Urbana 59, Beckman Catholic, Dyersville 19
Central Lee, Donnellson 59, WACO, Wayland 25
Chariton 59, Davis County, Bloomfield 16
Cherokee, Washington 77, Western Christian, Hull 65
Clarksville 45, Baxter 37
Clear Creek-Amana 50, Central Clinton, DeWitt 38
Clear Lake 46, Webster City 26
Crestwood, Cresco 67, Waverly-Shell Rock 40
Danville 52, Van Buren, Keosauqua 47
Denison-Schleswig 65, Atlantic 46
Dike-New Hartford 75, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 27
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 82, Mason City 70
East Buchanan, Winthrop 56, Lisbon 35
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 56, Centerville 33
Emmetsburg 39, East Sac County 37
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 74, Woodbine 22
Fairfield 65, Fort Madison 19
Forest City 58, Lake Mills 27
Fremont Mills, Tabor 39, Essex 33
GMG, Garwin 57, Dunkerton 54, OT
Grundy Center 61, South Hardin 14
H-L-V, Victor 35, Tri-County, Thornburg 34
Harlan 58, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 38
Highland, Riverside 43, New London 37
Holy Trinity 69, Notre Dame, Burlington 25
IKM-Manning 70, Griswold 25
Indianola 57, Dallas Center-Grimes 44
Iowa City High 77, Waterloo, West 36
Janesville 63, Meskwaki Settlement School 40
Johnston 70, Marshalltown 21
Keota 39, Colfax-Mingo 36
Knoxville 42, Albia 36
Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 64, Glenwood 35
Lenox 47, Bedford 37
Lewis Central 76, Clarinda 24
Logan-Magnolia 49, Underwood 26
Lynnville-Sully 52, English Valleys, North English 29
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 80, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 27
Marion 55, Epworth, Western Dubuque 21
Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 40, Edgewood-Colesburg 26
Martensdale-St. Marys 43, Interstate 35,Truro 17
Mediapolis 75, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49
MOC-Floyd Valley 53, George-Little Rock 40
Montezuma 56, Belle Plaine 26
Moravia 46, Moulton-Udell 37
Mount Ayr 68, East Union, Afton 31
Mount Pleasant 44, Washington 30
Murray 46, Lamoni 18
Nevada 49, Saydel 28
New Hampton 59, Oelwein 31
Newell-Fonda 70, PAC-LM 33
Newman Catholic, Mason City 51, Saint Ansgar 47
Nodaway Valley 59, Southwest Valley 53
North Butler, Greene 33, Rockford 32
North Linn, Troy Mills 76, Easton Valley 26
North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, Iowa Valley, Marengo 31
North Union 73, Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 39
Osage 72, Northwood-Kensett 15
Pella 65, Newton 39
Pleasantville 37, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 27
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 56, Cedar Rapids Xavier 30
Red Oak 60, Shenandoah 57
Ridge View 52, Westwood, Sloan 47
Roland-Story, Story City 40, Gilbert 37
Sigourney 78, B-G-M, Brooklyn 43
Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 53, West Bend-Mallard 29
Solon 44, Benton Community 42
South Central Calhoun 59, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 22
South Hamilton, Jewell 55, Greene County 40
Southeast Polk 76, Valley, West Des Moines 70
Stanton 51, College Springs South Page 44
Sumner-Fredericksburg 43, Jesup 32
Treynor 68, Riverside, Oakland 7
Tri-Center, Neola 47, Missouri Valley 27
Unity Christian, Orange City 60, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 34
Wapello 46, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 22
Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 55, Tripoli 35
Waukee 49, Ankeny 36
West Burlington 75, Eldon Cardinal 30
West Hancock, Britt 56, Bishop Garrigan 53
West Lyon, Inwood 57, Sheldon 29
West Marshall, State Center 70, East Marshall, LeGrand 25
Winfield-Mount Union 42, Lone Tree 39
CNOS Classic
LeMars 50, Sioux City, East 28
Sioux City, West 59, West Sioux, Hawarden 48
BOYS BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup 55, Lake Park-Audubon 30
Adrian 58, Edgerton 32
Alexandria 63, Little Falls 21
Annandale 65, New London-Spicer 61
Apple Valley 86, Burnsville 72
Austin 76, Northfield 57
Belle Plaine 63, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 60
Bigfork 82, Northland 41
Blaine 69, Andover 61
Blooming Prairie 57, Southland 46
Blue Earth Area 71, St. James Area 68
BOLD 92, Montevideo 61
Breckenridge 60, Barnesville 31
Byron 69, Kasson-Mantorville 50
Cannon Falls 60, Triton 54
Cass Lake-Bena 104, Red Lake 69
Champlin Park 76, Sioux Falls Washington, S.D. 43
Charter Stars 76, Community of Peace 53
Cherry 45, Littlefork-Big Falls 42
Chisholm 69, Mountain Iron-Buhl 61
Cleveland 86, Martin County West 66
Columbia Heights 83, Richfield 48
Coon Rapids 64, Elk River 54
Cretin-Derham Hall 89, Mounds View 59
Cromwell 59, Silver Bay 46
Crookston 84, East Grand Forks 83
Dassel-Cokato 77, Becker 75
East Ridge 70, Stillwater 58
Ely 100, Northeast Range 14
Esko 71, Barnum 50
Fertile-Beltrami 52, Win-E-Mac 31
Floodwood 60, McGregor 54
Foley 74, Rockford 69
Fond du Lac Ojibwe 83, Hope Academy 61
Forest Lake 69, Roseville 67
G-F-W 45, Wabasso 40
Goodhue 66, Kenyon-Wanamingo 55
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 55, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 42
Grand Meadow 61, Glenville-Emmons 43
Greenway 64, Nashwauk-Keewatin 43
Hastings 63, Simley 59
Hayfield 69, Mabel-Canton 58
Hermantown 87, Chisago Lakes 79
Hills-Beaver Creek 75, Heron Lake-Okabena 51
Hopkins 93, Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 59
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 54, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 48
Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 63, Alden-Conger 47
Kimball 73, Paynesville 43
Lac qui Parle Valley 73, Canby 40
Lake City 73, Stewartville 54
Lakeview 73, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 58
Lakeville North 81, Shakopee 58
MACCRAY 57, Yellow Medicine East 40
Maple Grove 56, Robbinsdale Armstrong 51
Maple Lake 67, Eden Valley-Watkins 47
Marshall 78, Pipestone 45
Mayer Lutheran 71, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 70
Menahga 61, Pillager 53
Mesabi East 66, International Falls 60
Minneapolis South 59, St. Paul Como Park 56
Minneota 93, Renville County West 78
Minnesota Valley Lutheran 67, Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 63
Moose Lake/Willow River 86, South Ridge 55
Mora 78, East Central 62
Nevis 64, Pine River-Backus 33
New Richland-H-E-G 43, Tri-City United 40
Nicollet 69, Madelia 65, OT
North Branch 60, Pine City 54
Nova Classical Academy 69, Christ's Household of Faith 65
Onamia 49, Hill City 39
Ortonville 61, Ashby 45
Park Center 71, Centennial 55
Park Rapids 68, Warroad 63
Parkers Prairie 63, Osakis 48
Pelican Rapids 69, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 47
Perham 80, Hawley 69
Prairie Seeds Academy 69, Cristo Rey Jesuit 66
Rogers 77, Moorhead 63
Rothsay 62, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 50
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 58, Central Minnesota Christian 27
Sacred Heart 57, Kittson County Central 54
Sauk Rapids-Rice 63, St. Cloud Apollo 58
Schaeffer Academy 54, LeRoy-Ostrander 48
Southwest Minnesota Christian 91, Fulda 71
Spring Grove 55, Decorah, Iowa 54
St. Clair 59, Mankato Loyola 56
St. Paul Harding 63, St. Anthony 57
St. Paul Humboldt 65, Mounds Park Academy 54
St. Thomas Academy 62, Henry Sibley 55
Tartan 66, Mahtomedi 57
Totino-Grace 85, Spring Lake Park 75
Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 58, Lake Crystal-Wellcome Memorial 42
Two Harbors 77, Cook County 71
Virginia 58, Eveleth-Gilbert 35
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 73, Mountain Lake Area 64
Windom 101, Luverne 95
Woodbury 88, Park (Cottage Grove) 47
Worthington 79, Redwood Valley 77
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Ada-Borup/Norman County West 76, Lake Park-Audubon 41
Albert Lea 55, Winona 41
Alden-Conger 71, United South Central 39
Alexandria 52, Sartell-St. Stephen 45
Andover 75, Blaine 33
Annandale 56, Dassel-Cokato 44
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 53, Paynesville 40
Becker 58, Cambridge-Isanti 42
Braham 60, Moose Lake/Willow River 58
Brainerd 81, Zimmerman 42
Buffalo 71, Rogers 59
Byron 63, Kasson-Mantorville 28
Cannon Falls 57, Triton 54
Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 54, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 39
Centennial 87, Park Center 65
Chanhassen 70, St. Anthony 33
Cristo Rey Jesuit 46, St. Paul Johnson 32
Eastview 72, Prior Lake 49
Eden Prairie 73, Moorhead 44
Elk River 61, Coon Rapids 54
Fergus Falls 71, St. Cloud Tech 27
Forest Lake 53, Roseville 41
Fosston 64, Bagley 24
Glenville-Emmons 49, Immanuel Lutheran 29
Grand Rapids 81, North Branch 47
Hastings 49, Simley 37
Hayfield 60, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52
Henry Sibley 64, North St. Paul 23
Heritage Christian Academy 54, St. Croix Prep 40
Hill City 54, Onamia 36
Hill-Murray 58, South St. Paul 25
Holdingford 56, Royalton 53
Holy Family Catholic 64, New Prague 54
Hopkins 79, Sioux Falls Lincoln, S.D. 38
Hutchinson 59, Orono 49
Lakeville North 70, Shakopee 42
Lakeville South 52, Farmington 49
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 61, Legacy Christian 40
Litchfield 44, Mound Westonka 36
Luverne 66, Windom 46
Lyle/Austin Pacelli 59, Houston 28
Mahnomen-Waubun 52, Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 49
Maple Grove 58, Robbinsdale Armstrong 30
Menahga 85, Sebeka 57
Milaca 68, Albany 59
Mounds View 68, Cretin-Derham Hall 66
Mountain Lake Area 65, Madelia 38
Northfield 49, Austin 25
Norwood-Young America 78, LeSueur-Henderson 35
Ortonville 67, Ashby 24
Osakis 59, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 44
Park Christian (Moorhead) 53, Larimore, N.D. 31
Proctor 52, Aitkin 29
Redwood Valley 49, Worthington 42
Rochester Lourdes 62, Pine Island 42
Sauk Centre 66, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 39
Sauk Rapids-Rice 69, St. Cloud Apollo 63
Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 74, GHEC/Truman/Martin Luther 37
South Ridge 69, Duluth Denfeld 57
Spectrum 71, Trinity 44
Spring Grove 63, Rushford-Peterson 40
Spring Lake Park 66, Totino-Grace 63
St. Paul Como Park 74, St. Paul Highland Park 25
St. Peter 61, Maple River 48
Stewartville 62, Lake City 45
Stillwater 78, East Ridge 65
Swanville 66, Isle 35
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 63, Lakeview 30
Two Harbors 65, Cook County 26
Virginia 63, Hinckley-Finlayson 17
Wabasha-Kellogg 66, Lanesboro 43
Waconia 55, Delano 45
Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 57, Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 38
Wayzata 42, Chaska 38
West Central 52, Minnewaska 49
Willmar 77, Rocori 23
Woodbury 45, Park (Cottage Grove) 42