Sports Overtime (1/26)

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 10:08 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2018 10:08 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS GB

Osage 68, N-P 21

Mason City 74, Marshalltown 34

Central Springs 49, Rockford 22

Newman 71, N-K 26
Olson (Newman): 21 points

L-P 69, G-E 20

West Hancock 52, Forset City 38
Chizek: 17 points, 18 rebounds

GHV 74, Lake Mills 69

West Fork 42, St. Ansgar 41

St. Clair 76, Alden-Conger 42

Owatonna 76, Albert Lea 43

Chatfield 53, Southland 38

HS BB

Osage 62, N-P 47

NRHEG 69, Medford 36

Austin 75, Winona 49

GHV 58, Lake Mills 36

Rockford 73, Central Springs 54

Forest City 64, West Hancock 49

Clear Lake 80, Humboldt 49

Marshalltown 63, Mason City 56

West Fork 75, St. Ansgar 45

Caledonia 91, Fillmore Central 59

North Iowa 49, B-K 25

Randolph 67, Triton 51

Owatonna 73, Albert Lea 25

Newman 67, N-K 42

JC Wrestling

NIACC 30, Iowa Lakes 13

NA3HL

Metro 3, North Iowa 0

NAHL 
Bismarck 3, Austin 1 

