Sports Overtime (1/26)

HS GB
Osage 68, N-P 21
Mason City 74, Marshalltown 34
Central Springs 49, Rockford 22
Newman 71, N-K 26
Olson (Newman): 21 points
L-P 69, G-E 20
West Hancock 52, Forset City 38
Chizek: 17 points, 18 rebounds
GHV 74, Lake Mills 69
West Fork 42, St. Ansgar 41
St. Clair 76, Alden-Conger 42
Owatonna 76, Albert Lea 43
Chatfield 53, Southland 38
HS BB
Osage 62, N-P 47
NRHEG 69, Medford 36
Austin 75, Winona 49
GHV 58, Lake Mills 36
Rockford 73, Central Springs 54
Forest City 64, West Hancock 49
Clear Lake 80, Humboldt 49
Marshalltown 63, Mason City 56
West Fork 75, St. Ansgar 45
Caledonia 91, Fillmore Central 59
North Iowa 49, B-K 25
Randolph 67, Triton 51
Owatonna 73, Albert Lea 25
Newman 67, N-K 42
JC Wrestling
NIACC 30, Iowa Lakes 13
NA3HL
Metro 3, North Iowa 0
NAHL
Bismarck 3, Austin 1