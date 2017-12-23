wx_icon Mason City 19°

Sports Overtime (12/22)

Basketball and wrestling highlights.

Posted: Dec. 22, 2017 10:50 PM
Updated: Dec. 22, 2017 10:50 PM
Posted By: AJ Ellingson

HS GB

Central Springs 56, Newman 44

Osage 64, Rockford 10

Riceville 43, GMG 73

HS BB

Newman 81, Central Springs 26

Rockford 59, Osage 51

Charles City 56, IC Liberty 43

W-K 74, Fillmore Central 52

Riceville 54, GMG 47

West Fork 75, North Butler 47

NRHEG 60, W-E-M 53

HS Wrestling

Albert Lea 65, Austin 18

BOYS BASKETBALL
Charles City 56, Iowa City Liberty High School 43

Edgewood-Colesburg 93, Cedar Valley Christian School 27

Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 71, Highland, Riverside 55

Pleasant Valley 63, Bettendorf 54

Waukesha West, Wis. 66, Dubuque, Senior 62, OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Assumption, Davenport 56, Clinton 40

Central Lee, Donnellson 66, Montgomery County, Mo. 36

Central Springs 56, Newman Catholic, Mason City 44

Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, West Harrison, Mondamin 27

Denver 53, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 45

Edgewood-Colesburg 43, Cedar Valley Christian School 42

GMG, Garwin 73, Riceville 43

Highland, Riverside 57, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 33

Knoxville 48, Bondurant Farrar 41

Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, Calamus-Wheatland 21

Newell-Fonda 78, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, OT

North Linn, Troy Mills 85, Lisbon 24

Osage 64, Rockford 10

Springville 38, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 34

Ada-Borup 50, Win-E-Mac 35

Albany 41, Little Falls 32

Bloomington Jefferson 67, Eagan 63, OT

BOLD 53, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49

Cromwell 68, Wrenshall 53

DeLaSalle 65, Benilde-St. Margaret's 56

Elk River 61, Rogers 59

Fosston 60, Stephen-Argyle 29

Kindred, N.D. 52, Lake Park-Audubon 39

Lake City 54, Pine Island 41

Legacy Christian 55, Concordia Academy 20

Luverne 75, Edgerton 44

Melrose 64, Sauk Centre 47

Minnetonka 85, St. Louis Park 76

New Richland-H-E-G 60, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 53

Northfield 86, Simley 66

Orono 86, Walden Grove, Ariz. 55

Rosemount 65, Minneapolis South 52

St. Agnes 73, Maranatha Christian 58

Westbrook-Walnut Grove 66, Lakeview 60

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52, Litchfield 43

Adrian Tournament
Consolation
Adrian 67, Wabasso 49

Augsburg Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Mayer Lutheran 63, Minneapolis Southwest 55

St. Paul Johnson 65, Schaeffer Academy 48

Semifinal
Hopkins 105, Fridley 65

Bemidji Tournament
Cloquet 74, Thief River Falls 50

Jamestown Classic
Solen, N.D. 64, Park Christian (Moorhead) 59

Sebeka Tournament
Consolation
New York Mills 72, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 62

Championship
Sebeka 78, Swanville 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aitkin 56, Staples-Motley 54

Brainerd 58, Cambridge-Isanti 40

Burnsville 62, Hastings 53

Clearbrook-Gonvick 67, Blackduck 28

Dassel-Cokato 40, Delano 38

Hayfield 81, Triton 54

Mesabi East 64, Crosby-Ironton 59

Minneapolis Washburn 56, Minneapolis Henry 31

New Ulm 58, Martin County West 55

Ogilvie 62, Hill City 33

Ortonville 51, Brandon-Evansville 45

Princeton 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 48

Roseau 90, Mountain Iron-Buhl 86

Rosemount 41, Park (Cottage Grove) 30

Southwest Christian (Chaska) 56, Blake 44

St. Agnes 65, St. Paul Humboldt 50

Stephen-Argyle 57, Fosston 24

Tartan 87, Stillwater 80

Wabasha-Kellogg 62, Fillmore Central 58

Watertown-Mayer 45, Norwood-Young America 41

Eden Valley Watkins Tournament
Consolation
Osakis 74, Moose Lake/Willow River 52

Championship
Eden Valley-Watkins 68, Mayer Lutheran 59

Ogilvie Tournament
Floodwood 50, Nova Classical Academy 41

Pillager Tournament
Championship
Royalton 61, Pine River-Backus 41

Red Rock Central Tournament
Third Place
Red Rock Central 53, Adrian 30

Championship
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 74, Wabasso 52

