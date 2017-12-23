Sports Overtime (12/22)

HS GB
Central Springs 56, Newman 44
Osage 64, Rockford 10
Riceville 43, GMG 73
HS BB
Newman 81, Central Springs 26
Rockford 59, Osage 51
Charles City 56, IC Liberty 43
W-K 74, Fillmore Central 52
Riceville 54, GMG 47
West Fork 75, North Butler 47
NRHEG 60, W-E-M 53
HS Wrestling
Albert Lea 65, Austin 18
BOYS BASKETBALL
Charles City 56, Iowa City Liberty High School 43
Edgewood-Colesburg 93, Cedar Valley Christian School 27
Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 71, Highland, Riverside 55
Pleasant Valley 63, Bettendorf 54
Waukesha West, Wis. 66, Dubuque, Senior 62, OT
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Assumption, Davenport 56, Clinton 40
Central Lee, Donnellson 66, Montgomery County, Mo. 36
Central Springs 56, Newman Catholic, Mason City 44
Coon Rapids-Bayard 42, West Harrison, Mondamin 27
Denver 53, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 45
Edgewood-Colesburg 43, Cedar Valley Christian School 42
GMG, Garwin 73, Riceville 43
Highland, Riverside 57, Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 33
Knoxville 48, Bondurant Farrar 41
Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 68, Calamus-Wheatland 21
Newell-Fonda 78, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 76, OT
North Linn, Troy Mills 85, Lisbon 24
Osage 64, Rockford 10
Springville 38, Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 34
Ada-Borup 50, Win-E-Mac 35
Albany 41, Little Falls 32
Bloomington Jefferson 67, Eagan 63, OT
BOLD 53, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 49
Cromwell 68, Wrenshall 53
DeLaSalle 65, Benilde-St. Margaret's 56
Elk River 61, Rogers 59
Fosston 60, Stephen-Argyle 29
Kindred, N.D. 52, Lake Park-Audubon 39
Lake City 54, Pine Island 41
Legacy Christian 55, Concordia Academy 20
Luverne 75, Edgerton 44
Melrose 64, Sauk Centre 47
Minnetonka 85, St. Louis Park 76
New Richland-H-E-G 60, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 53
Northfield 86, Simley 66
Orono 86, Walden Grove, Ariz. 55
Rosemount 65, Minneapolis South 52
St. Agnes 73, Maranatha Christian 58
Westbrook-Walnut Grove 66, Lakeview 60
Zumbrota-Mazeppa 52, Litchfield 43
Adrian Tournament
Consolation
Adrian 67, Wabasso 49
Augsburg Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Mayer Lutheran 63, Minneapolis Southwest 55
St. Paul Johnson 65, Schaeffer Academy 48
Semifinal
Hopkins 105, Fridley 65
Bemidji Tournament
Cloquet 74, Thief River Falls 50
Jamestown Classic
Solen, N.D. 64, Park Christian (Moorhead) 59
Sebeka Tournament
Consolation
New York Mills 72, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 62
Championship
Sebeka 78, Swanville 60
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Aitkin 56, Staples-Motley 54
Brainerd 58, Cambridge-Isanti 40
Burnsville 62, Hastings 53
Clearbrook-Gonvick 67, Blackduck 28
Dassel-Cokato 40, Delano 38
Hayfield 81, Triton 54
Mesabi East 64, Crosby-Ironton 59
Minneapolis Washburn 56, Minneapolis Henry 31
New Ulm 58, Martin County West 55
Ogilvie 62, Hill City 33
Ortonville 51, Brandon-Evansville 45
Princeton 56, Sartell-St. Stephen 48
Roseau 90, Mountain Iron-Buhl 86
Rosemount 41, Park (Cottage Grove) 30
Southwest Christian (Chaska) 56, Blake 44
St. Agnes 65, St. Paul Humboldt 50
Stephen-Argyle 57, Fosston 24
Tartan 87, Stillwater 80
Wabasha-Kellogg 62, Fillmore Central 58
Watertown-Mayer 45, Norwood-Young America 41
Eden Valley Watkins Tournament
Consolation
Osakis 74, Moose Lake/Willow River 52
Championship
Eden Valley-Watkins 68, Mayer Lutheran 59
Ogilvie Tournament
Floodwood 50, Nova Classical Academy 41
Pillager Tournament
Championship
Royalton 61, Pine River-Backus 41
Red Rock Central Tournament
Third Place
Red Rock Central 53, Adrian 30
Championship
Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 74, Wabasso 52