Sports OT (1/19)

Apple Valley 4, Farmington 1 Baldwin-Woodville, Wis. 3, Dodge County 2 Chaska 8, Bloomington Kennedy 0 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton 4, Roseau 3, OT Duluth East 4, Brainerd/Pillager 1 Edina 4, Lakeville South 1 Hibbing/Chisholm 1, Crookston Pirates 0 Lake of the Woods 5, Detroit Lakes/Perham 3 Marshall/Lakeview 8, Fairmont Area 1 Minnesota River Bulldogs 3, Windom Area 2, OT Orono 1, New Prague 0 Pine City Area 6, North Shore Storm 3 Red Lake County Central/Red Lake Falls 6, Ely/Northeast Range 4 River Lakes 1, Park Rapids Area 0, OT Wayzata 2, Duluth Marshall 0

Andover 5, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2 Blake 5, Breck 2 Cambridge-Isanti/Mora/Pine City 4, Buffalo/Maple Lake Bison 1 Fargo North, N.D. 6, Detroit Lakes/Perham 0 Fergus Falls 7, Northern Lakes Lightning 1 Hill-Murray 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1, OT Holy Family Catholic/Waconia 4, Mound Westonka/Watertown-Mayer 0 Mahtomedi 7, Henry Sibley 2 Mandan, N.D. 5, Crookston Pirates 1 Minnesota River 4, Windom Area 1 New Prague 2, Orono 1 Rogers 6, Chisago Lakes 0 Roseau 3, Brainerd/Little Falls/Pillager 2 Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Cloud Icebreakers 3, OT (tie) Simley 2, South St. Paul 2, OT (tie) St. Paul United 3, East Grand Forks 2

Ada-Borup 64, Fertile-Beltrami 48 Annandale 85, Glencoe-Silver Lake 65 Apple Valley 67, Prior Lake 56 Bagley 52, Norman County West 49 Barnum 63, Cromwell 52 Becker 73, Albany 71, 2OT Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 59, Paynesville 51 Benilde-St. Margaret's 52, Robbinsdale Cooper 51 Bigfork 94, Littlefork-Big Falls 55 Blake 65, Mounds Park Academy 52 Breckenridge 105, Frazee 45 Burnsville 71, Farmington 51 Carlton 90, Cook County 63 Champlin Park 78, Blaine 57 Chanhassen 77, Bloomington Kennedy 73 Columbia Heights 85, Fridley 62 Concordia Academy 79, St. Agnes 63 Coon Rapids 76, Centennial 69 Cristo Rey Jesuit 62, Charter Stars 55 Crookston 58, Barnesville 42 Crosby-Ironton 50, Park Rapids 36 Dassel-Cokato 80, New London-Spicer 70 Delano 64, New Prague 53 DeLaSalle 84, Holy Angels 42 East Grand Forks 76, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 62 Eastview 57, Eagan 42 Eden Valley-Watkins 65, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 53 Edina 70, Minnetonka 55 Elk River 51, Anoka 49 Ely 50, Mountain Iron-Buhl 43 Fairmont 58, Blue Earth Area 40 Floodwood 60, South Ridge 51 Foley 72, Milaca 68 Fosston 83, Red Lake County 50 Fulda 93, Edgerton 59 Grand Meadow 64, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 56 Greenway 78, Northland 35 Hancock 62, Battle Lake 54 Hawley 80, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 52 Henning 82, Menahga 62 Henry Sibley 86, South St. Paul 84 Hill City 67, Northeast Range 38 Hillcrest Lutheran 45, Rothsay 39 Hinckley-Finlayson 85, East Central 59 Hope Academy 58, Community of Peace 52 Hopkins 84, Eden Prairie 77 Houston 54, Mabel-Canton 47 International Falls 55, Mesabi East 54 Jackson County Central 67, Luverne 64 Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 69, Madelia 47 Kasson-Mantorville 70, Triton 45 Kingsland 79, Winona Cotter 55 Kittson County Central 72, Roseau 64 Lake City 67, Goodhue 34 Lakeview 52, Central Minnesota Christian 45 Lakeville North 60, Lakeville South 53 LeSueur-Henderson 64, G-F-W 56 Little Falls 54, Mora 49 Mankato Loyola 57, Truman/Martin Luther/GHEC 47 Mankato West 62, Faribault 41 Maple Lake 63, Holdingford 56 Maple River 72, Medford 60 Melrose 71, BOLD 60 Minneapolis Henry 63, Minneapolis South 60 Minneapolis North 75, Minneapolis Roosevelt 58 Minnehaha Academy 79, St. Paul Academy 32 Minneota 65, Lac qui Parle Valley 52 Minnewaska 82, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 64 Monticello 64, Buffalo 62 Mountain Lake Area 71, Ellsworth 37 Murray County Central 78, Hills-Beaver Creek 54 New Richland-H-E-G 58, Bethlehem Academy 27 New Ulm Cathedral 65, Sleepy Eye St. Mary's 26 North St. Paul 73, St. Thomas Academy 69 Northfield 72, Red Wing 50 Nova Classical Academy 101, Math and Science Academy 44 Onamia 55, Rush City 48 Orono 67, Holy Family Catholic 54 Ortonville 79, Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 44 Owatonna 77, Mankato East 67 Park Center 77, Spring Lake Park 59 Park Christian (Moorhead) 72, Climax/Fisher 40 Parkers Prairie 84, Brandon-Evansville 55 Pequot Lakes 73, Staples-Motley 60 Perham 57, Pelican Rapids 37 Pillager 77, Pierz 76 Pine City 91, Ogilvie 29 Pine Island 46, Cannon Falls 45 Prairie Seeds Academy 106, St. Paul Prep 75 Princeton 83, Cambridge-Isanti 81 Proctor 66, Mesabi East 54 Randolph 72, LeRoy-Ostrander 62 Renville County West 55, Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 43 Robbinsdale Armstrong 74, Andover 59 Rochester John Marshall 63, Rochester Century 34 Rochester Lourdes 65, Hayfield 48 Rochester Mayo 83, Winona 73 Rockford 71, Mound Westonka 37 Roseville 47, Mounds View 46 Rushford-Peterson 73, Southland 40 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 72, MACCRAY 32 Sauk Centre 52, Benson 47 Sauk Rapids-Rice 71, St. Cloud Tech 68 Schaeffer Academy 69, Glenville-Emmons 49 Shakopee 68, Rosemount 37 Sleepy Eye 58, Wabasso 36 Southwest Minnesota Christian 82, Red Rock Central 43 Springfield 103, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 82 St. Clair 68, Martin County West 51 St. Cloud Cathedral 82, Zimmerman 59 St. Croix Lutheran 75, Brooklyn Center 69 St. Louis Park 93, Richfield 59 St. Michael-Albertville 60, Big Lake 44 St. Paul Harding 67, St. Paul Highland Park 56 St. Paul Johnson 65, St. Paul Washington 43 St. Peter 59, New Ulm 37 Stewartville 73, Kenyon-Wanamingo 54 Tartan 71, Hastings 51 Totino-Grace 57, Irondale 52 Two Harbors 65, McGregor 63 Virginia 58, Deer River 44 Waconia 88, Hutchinson 51 Wadena-Deer Creek 63, Verndale 45 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 56, Blooming Prairie 54 West Central 88, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 22 Westbrook-Walnut Grove 75, Heron Lake-Okabena 45 White Bear Lake 67, Park (Cottage Grove) 63 Windom 72, Pipestone 69 Worthington 86, Redwood Valley 71

Aitkin 54, Braham 44 Andover 52, Robbinsdale Armstrong 46 Anoka 45, Elk River 28 Apple Valley 63, Prior Lake 50 Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 49, Hancock 47 Austin 70, Albert Lea 51 Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 53, Northern Freeze 49 Blake 57, Mounds Park Academy 51 Blue Earth Area 51, Fairmont 43 BOLD 96, Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart 48 Brainerd 68, St. Cloud Apollo 48 Buffalo 54, Monticello 23 Cedar Mountain/Comfrey 66, G-F-W 65 Champlin Park 78, Blaine 57 Chaska 66, Bloomington Jefferson 51 Cherry 63, Virginia 53 Clearbrook-Gonvick 80, Red Lake 76 Concordia Academy 79, St. Agnes 63 DeLaSalle 61, Holy Angels 55 East Grand Forks 55, Thief River Falls 34 Eastview 59, Eagan 22 Faribault 56, Mankato West 52 Farmington 71, Burnsville 43 Forest Lake 56, East Ridge 45 Fridley 63, Columbia Heights 26 Goodhue 65, Lake City 46 Grand Meadow 44, Lewiston-Altura 23 Hayfield 70, Rochester Lourdes 66 Henning 82, Menahga 62 Heritage Christian Academy 61, Christ's Household of Faith 55 Hopkins 68, Eden Prairie 60 Jackson County Central 58, Luverne 54 Jordan 77, LeSueur-Henderson 52 Kasson-Mantorville 71, Triton 51 Kimball 58, Rocori 49 Lakeview 42, Benson 29 MACCRAY 50, Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 28 Mahnomen-Waubun 62, Win-E-Mac 54, OT Maple River 74, Medford 48 Maranatha Christian 65, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 54 Melrose 56, Holdingford 45 Minneapolis Edison 43, Minneapolis Washburn 32 Minneapolis South 82, Minneapolis Henry 15 Minnehaha Academy 82, St. Paul Academy 28 Minnesota Valley Lutheran 41, Springfield 37 Minnetonka 36, Edina 34 Mound Westonka 53, Rockford 45 New Richland-H-E-G 71, Bethlehem Academy 38 Norwood-Young America 63, Sibley East 18 Nova Classical Academy 49, Charter Stars 36 Osakis 83, Browerville/Eagle Valley 48 Owatonna 73, Mankato East 38 Park (Cottage Grove) 59, White Bear Lake 38 Park Center 72, Spring Lake Park 31 Park Rapids 63, Crosby-Ironton 46 Pine City 63, Milaca 55 Pine Island 49, Cannon Falls 33 Pipestone 63, Windom 39 Princeton 66, Cambridge-Isanti 26 Proctor 66, Mesabi East 54 Providence Academy 63, Breck 26 Randolph 82, LeRoy-Ostrander 35 Rochester John Marshall 66, Rochester Century 31 Rochester Mayo 48, Winona 11 Roseville 57, Mounds View 48 Royalton 67, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 29 Rush City 67, Onamia 22 Sartell-St. Stephen 76, Fergus Falls 66, OT Sauk Centre 71, Albany 49 Sauk Rapids-Rice 43, St. Cloud Tech 25 Sebeka 72, New York Mills 63 Shakopee 55, Rosemount 37 Simley 71, North St. Paul 33 Southland 58, Rushford-Peterson 54 Spectrum 70, PACT Charter 38 Spring Grove 61, Fillmore Central 50 St. Anthony 62, Visitation 46 St. Cloud Cathedral 59, Pierz 43 St. Francis 78, Rogers 72 St. Louis Park 76, Richfield 61 St. Michael-Albertville 53, Big Lake 47 St. Paul Como Park 87, St. Paul Humboldt 52 St. Paul Highland Park 44, St. Paul Harding 42 St. Peter 59, New Ulm 37 Stewartville 76, Kenyon-Wanamingo 56 Totino-Grace 62, Irondale 56 Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 65, Martin County West 49 United South Central 48, Madelia 18 Wabasso 75, Sleepy Eye 63 Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 61, Red Lake County 59 Watertown-Mayer 60, Litchfield 57 Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 63, Blooming Prairie 52 West Lutheran 46, Trinity 32 Winona Cotter 60, Kingsland 40 Zumbrota-Mazeppa 49, Byron 44

Alburnett 68, Springville 63 Ankeny 66, Southeast Polk 52 Ballard 70, ADM, Adel 61 Bedford 85, Martensdale-St. Marys 78 Benton Community 57, Independence 52 Boone 63, Winterset 58 Boyden-Hull 55, MOC-Floyd Valley 40 Boyer Valley, Dunlap 66, Woodbine 46 CAM, Anita 72, Ar-We-Va, Westside 49 Camanche 78, West Liberty 45 Carlisle 79, Perry 75 Carroll 94, Bondurant Farrar 65 Cascade,Western Dubuque 52, Durant-Bennett 39 Cedar Falls 70, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 50 Central Decatur, Leon 73, East Union, Afton 27 Clear Creek-Amana 52, Center Point-Urbana 50 Denver 53, Sumner-Fredericksburg 48 Des Moines, Hoover 57, Des Moines, Roosevelt 49 Dike-New Hartford 66, Union Community, LaPorte City 56 Don Bosco, Gilbertville 80, Clarksville 56 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 63, Johnston 45 Dubuque, Senior 63, Linn-Mar, Marion 50 East Marshall, LeGrand 46, AGWSR, Ackley 31 Edgewood-Colesburg 59, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 29 Epworth, Western Dubuque 63, Solon 61, OT Forest City 62, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 41 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 79, Belmond-Klemme 33 Glenwood 75, Shenandoah 26 IKM-Manning 50, Missouri Valley 25 Indianola 60, Newton 46 Iowa Falls-Alden 53, Hampton-Dumont 47 Jesup 52, Hudson 39 Keota 66, Tri-County, Thornburg 47 Lewis Central 68, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 64 Logan-Magnolia 73, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 65 Lynnville-Sully 68, North Mahaska, New Sharon 31 Madrid 69, West Central Valley, Stuart 50 Mid-Prairie, Wellman 50, Monticello 44 Montezuma 49, Colfax-Mingo 41 Mount Ayr 63, Pleasantville 42 Mount Pleasant 61, Keokuk 24 Mount Vernon 70, Anamosa 54 Murray 47, Moravia 43 MVAO-CO-U 58, Westwood, Sloan 34 Nevada 45, North Polk, Alleman 43 North Linn, Troy Mills 91, East Buchanan, Winthrop 34 North Scott, Eldridge 55, Muscatine 46 Northeast, Goose Lake 74, Wilton 13 Norwalk 72, Dallas Center-Grimes 54 Notre Dame, Burlington 63, WACO, Wayland 31 Ogden 58, Earlham 48 Ottumwa 49, Des Moines, East 37 PCM, Monroe 82, Saydel 36 Pleasant Valley 52, Assumption, Davenport 47 Rock Valley 59, Sheldon 45 Rockford 67, Northwood-Kensett 37 Saint Ansgar 48, North Butler, Greene 38 Sigourney 65, English Valleys, North English 35 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 50, South Central Calhoun 47 South O'Brien, Paullina 79, Hinton 47 South Tama County, Tama 55, Vinton-Shellsburg 53 Spencer 63, Storm Lake 50 Spirit Lake 58, Estherville Lincoln Central 22 St. Albert, Council Bluffs 73, Creston-Orient-Macksburg 62 Treynor 66, Griswold 13 Underwood 65, Tri-Center, Neola 47 Valley, West Des Moines 43, Ankeny Centennial 41 Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 57, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 34 Waukee 39, Ames 33 Waukon 65, Oelwein 47 West Delaware, Manchester 58, Central Clinton, DeWitt 38 West Lyon, Inwood 69, Sibley-Ocheyedan 29 West Sioux, Hawarden 88, Clay Central-Everly 47 Western Christian, Hull 71, Tea Area, S.D. 66 Woodbury Central, Moville 56, Ridge View 50

ADM, Adel 39, Ballard 37 AGWSR, Ackley 61, East Marshall, LeGrand 20 Algona 62, Webster City 45 Alta/Aurelia 75, East Sac County 63 Ankeny Centennial 63, Valley, West Des Moines 57 Audubon 57, Riverside, Oakland 44 Belle Plaine 45, Iowa Valley, Marengo 40 Bishop Garrigan 69, Eagle Grove 29 Bondurant Farrar 65, Carroll 55 Boone 62, Winterset 41 CAM, Anita 53, Ar-We-Va, Westside 29 Camanche 82, West Liberty 31 Carlisle 48, Perry 33 Cascade,Western Dubuque 58, Durant-Bennett 19 Cedar Rapids, Washington 78, Waterloo, West 36 Central Decatur, Leon 80, East Union, Afton 12 Central Lee, Donnellson 62, Danville 47 Central Springs 64, Nashua-Plainfield 37 Cherokee, Washington 78, LeMars 55 Clarksville 53, Don Bosco, Gilbertville 29 Clear Lake 51, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 21 Collins-Maxwell 28, Baxter 22, 4OT Denison-Schleswig 63, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 47 Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 57, Johnston 54 Dubuque, Hempstead 55, Cedar Rapids Xavier 46 Dubuque, Senior 49, Linn-Mar, Marion 46, OT Dunkerton 57, Riceville 33 Earlham 65, Ogden 40 Emmetsburg 52, PAC-LM 51 Epworth, Western Dubuque 63, Solon 38 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, West Harrison, Mondamin 15 Fairfield 65, Washington 50 Forest City 76, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 30 Garner-Hayfield/Ventura 79, Belmond-Klemme 52 Gilbert 54, Greene County 24 Grinnell 80, Pella 65 Holy Trinity 80, Eldon Cardinal 41 Humboldt 33, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 28 IKM-Manning 70, Missouri Valley 34 Indianola 77, Newton 27 Iowa City High 85, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 49 Iowa Falls-Alden 46, Hampton-Dumont 42 Iowa Mennonite, Kalona 49, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 39 Janesville 60, Waterloo Christian School 21 Jesup 47, Hudson 30 Kee, Lansing 51, Central Elkader 26 Keota 52, Tri-County, Thornburg 32 Knoxville 57, Davis County, Bloomfield 24 Lewis Central 56, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 31 Logan-Magnolia 75, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 39 Louisa-Muscatine 40, Highland, Riverside 39 Manson Northwest Webster 65, St. Mary's, Storm Lake 44 Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 64, Edgewood-Colesburg 31 Marquette Catholic, Bellevue 62, Cedar Valley Christian School 41 Marshalltown 67, Urbandale 31 Martensdale-St. Marys 50, Bedford 32 Mediapolis 82, Lone Tree 13 MOC-Floyd Valley 54, Boyden-Hull 37 Moulton-Udell 35, Iowa Christian Academy 32 Newell-Fonda 83, Southeast Valley 30 North Linn, Troy Mills 53, East Buchanan, Winthrop 28 North Mahaska, New Sharon 69, Lynnville-Sully 57 North Polk, Alleman 44, Nevada 31 Panorama, Panora 67, AC/GC 29 Pleasant Valley 53, Assumption, Davenport 45 Regina, Iowa City 62, North Cedar, Stanwood 33 Rockford 44, Northwood-Kensett 28 Roland-Story, Story City 46, South Hamilton, Jewell 27 Ruthven-Ayrshire 66, West Bend-Mallard 16 Saint Ansgar 48, North Butler, Greene 29 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 55, South Central Calhoun 44 South O'Brien, Paullina 62, Hinton 31 Southeast Polk 64, Ankeny 38 St. Albert, Council Bluffs 52, Creston 47 Sumner-Fredericksburg 59, Denver 49 Treynor 56, Griswold 18 Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 42, West Central, Maynard 19 Van Meter 42, Woodward-Granger 38 WACO, Wayland 47, Notre Dame, Burlington 44 Waukee 59, Ames 52 West Burlington 88, New London 27 West Central Valley, Stuart 56, Madrid 49 West Delaware, Manchester 47, Central Clinton, DeWitt 39 West Fork, Sheffield 45, Newman Catholic, Mason City 40 West Lyon, Inwood 64, Sibley-Ocheyedan 54 West Sioux, Hawarden 56, Clay Central-Everly 26 Western Christian, Hull 76, Tea Area, S.D. 36 Woodbury Central, Moville 57, Ridge View 45