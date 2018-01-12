Spikes in broken water pipes caused by cold weather

MASON CITY, Iowa- Local company says they are seeing a higher volume of pipe breaks these couple weeks because of the subzero temperatures.

Servpro in Mason City says they had to purchase around 50 new fans that are used to dry out wet spots after pipes break. They have several large projects they are currently working on including the old Sears building and the River City Apartments downtown.

Those with the company say if the property is vacant you can keep track of your utility bill to see if there are any issues.

“If the structure is vacant you have idea how much your water bill and utility bill normally is,” says Cully Olson, Servpro General Manager. “If something spiked there is something wrong in that structure.”