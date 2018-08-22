Clear

Space heaters recalled after death of Minnesota man

Federal agency says equipment can overheat while in use.

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 8:54 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON, DC – A type of electric space heater is being recalled after the fiery death of a Minnesota man.

The U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission says Vornado Air is recalling the VH101 Personal Vortex space heater because it can overheat when in use, creating fire and burn hazards. Anyone who bought this product is advised to stop using it immediately and contact Vornado for instructions on how to receive a replacement or a full refund.

About 350,000 of this space heater were sold From August 2009 through March 2018 at Bed Bath & Beyond, Home Depot, Menards, Orchard Supply, Target, and other stories and online at Amazon.com, Target.com, Vornado.com, and other website.

A 90-year-old man in Chanhassen, MN, died after a fire in December 2017 involving one of these heaters. The company says it has received 19 reports of these heaters catching fire.

We'll remain cooler, but we're tracking a warm up for the end of the week along with more rain.
