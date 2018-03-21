Southland School District adds secure entrances: 'It definitely should help keep the school safer'

ADAMS, Minn. - In an effort to make their schools safer, the Southland School District added secure entrances.

Wednesday, March 21 was the first day students at the connected middle school and high school, as well as the elementary school in Rose Creek went through the secured doors.

In order to get in the building, they have to press a button, look through a camera and talk to a school secretary.

Superintendent Jeff Sampson said he's been trying to make the schools more secure since he got to the district in 2014.

"Schools prioritize safety as being the number one priority," Sampson said, "and making sure that their students and staff are safe and we need to get to that point."

Ellen Goslee's daughter Larissa is a student in the district. She said the change is a good idea.

"Unfortunately, I think that's what it's come to in today's world," Goslee said, "and it definitely should help keep the school safer."

She also said the change has been a long time coming.

"I think Adams is a pretty safe community overall, but you know there's been a couple things that have happened in the last several months that have been a little nerve wracking and so I think that's what motivated the school to go ahead and get the cameras installed," Goslee said.