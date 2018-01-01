Southern Minnesota rollover sends three to hospital

FREEBORN COUNTY, Minn. – A one-vehicle rollover injured three people Saturday night in southern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 7:30 pm on westbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County.

Travis Dwayne Truelove, 19 of Rochester, was driving a 2014 Hyundai Sonata when he went off the road and overturned. Truelove and two passengers, Tirzah Ashley Jones, 23 of Eyota, and Alexandra Andrea Lynn Ohm, 21 of Elgin, suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.

A third passenger, 22-year-old Taylor James Larry Jeck, 22 of Rochester, was not hurt.

The State Patrol says all four were wearing their seatbelts.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Hayward Fire, and Gold Cross Ambulance assisted at the scene.