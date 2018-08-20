Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Southern MN teen sentenced in football teammate beating

"You need to sit in jail to think about what you did," Judge Michael Trushenski told Nagel after announcing the sentence.

Posted: Aug. 20, 2018 1:37 PM
Updated: Aug. 20, 2018 2:31 PM

FAIRMONT, Minn. (AP) — A southern Minnesota teenager will serve jail time for taking part in an assault that left a high school football teammate unconscious last fall.

Dalton Nagel, 19, of Blue Earth was sentenced Monday to 15 days in jail, with credit for four days he already served. That was the maximum amount suggested by prosecutors after Nagel agreed to a plea deal in June.

"You need to sit in jail to think about what you did," Judge Michael Trushenski told Nagel after announcing the sentence.

Nagel earlier pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aiding and abetting third-degree assault in the attack on the 16-year-old teammate at a house party in October. Nagel also pleaded guilty to fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor that prosecutors later added.

Nagel apologized during Monday's hearing.

"I'm sorry for what was a horrible mistake," he said.

The judge also ordered Nagel to complete 40 hours of community service, write a letter of apology and spend five years on probation with conditions that included seeing a therapist, the Mankato Free Press reported. If Nagel completes his sentence, the felony charge will be reduced to a misdemeanor.

Nagel previously admitted holding the boy down while others beat him unconscious.

The victim was later diagnosed with a concussion, and prosecutors said the teasing from other students became so bad that he left the school.

After the hearing, the victim's parents said they were pleased Nagel received the longest potential jail sentence, but they wished it did not include work release.

Nagel is one of four Blue Earth Area High School football players accused in the beating. An 18-year-old suspect pleaded guilty to felony assault in juvenile court last month and will be sentenced in September. Another 18-year-old is contesting the charges. The name and status of the fourth suspect is not public because he was younger than 16 when he was charged.

School district officials suspended the accused players from classes and barred them from playing sports. The school initially sparked controversy by allowing the accused students to compete in the state football playoffs following the assault.

The incident also prompted a community task force to examine bullying in Blue Earth schools.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Few Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
We're tracking some clearing followed by a big warm up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-20-18)

Image

My Money Monday, Aug. 20 - Rolling over your 401K

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast 8-20-18

Image

New effort to bring more solar panels to Rochester homes

Image

Documentary celebrates Rochester community

Image

Oronoco Gold Rush Days

Image

KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (8-19-2018)

Image

Dan Feehan serves at local soup kitchen

Image

4th Annual River Rats Car Show

Image

Chatfield breaks ground on new aquatic facility

Community Events