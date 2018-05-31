South Carolina woman sentenced in Winneshiek County

DECORAH, Iowa - The South Carolina woman arrested in northeast Iowa with her missing daughter has been sentenced for 5th degree theft.

Jessica Ray, 36, and William Ray, 44, were picked up in Winneshiek County on May 17. They disappeared from South Carolina in April with their daughter, Dakota, after they knew she was going to be removed from their home by social services.

Jessica Ray was accused of stealing a woman's purse in Le Mars. She pleaded guilty and was ordered Thursday to spend 14 days in the Winneshiek County Jail, with credit for time served, and pay a $65 fine.

William Ray is scheduled to stand trial on August 1 on 2nd degree theft. Authorities say he was arrested while driving a stolen van.

Both Rays are facing charges in South Carolina for vanishing with their daughter.