Some rural roads closed in Floyd Co. due to severe washouts

Six stretches of road in mostly Southern portions of the county affected by recent rains

Posted: Sep. 6, 2018 9:26 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa - While roads are starting to dry out in some parts of North Iowa and Southern Minnesota, some are in need of repair after Tuesday's storms.

According to the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency and Floyd County Engineers, six stretches of road in rural sections of Floyd County are currently closed because of the recent weather, with some sections of road completely washed out and/or left with deep ruts. Those include: 110th between Rampart and Shadow; 280th between Noble and Ocean; 290th between Underwood and Victory; 300th between Underwood and Victory; Ivory between 190th and 200th; and Ocean between 285th and 290th.

Judy Grey and her husband live near one section of washed out road in southern Floyd County, and she says that it's the second time this year that a large section was washed away due to the rain, after the flooding in June, and has noticed it has been happening more often.

"They've repaired a lot of that now, which is good, but you couldn't even cross the bridge. You got down to the bridge, but you couldn't cross it. You had to walk because the washouts were so bad."

County crews are working to get the roads fixed.

"When were down there the other day, they got...between Ocean and 290th, that has all been recently redone."

