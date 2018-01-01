Social media threats made against Austin High School

AUSTIN, Minn. – Police detained two high school students on Friday after they were accused of making threats against the school on social media.

Scroll for more content...

Police Chief Brian Krueger says one of the students was released to the care of a grandmother and the other was taken to the Many Rivers Juvenile Detention Center in Rochester. Krueger says he believes the County Attorney’s Office will be filing charges against both students.

"We are grateful our students feel confident in bringing information to our principals knowing it will be acted on immediately and in a manner that will keep their schools safe," says Austin Public Schools Superintendent David Krenz. "We also appreciate the immediate and respectful response we always get from our local law enforcement teams, city and county. We know our partnerships with them is critical in keeping our schools safe."

The students have not been identified and the nature of the threats has not been specified.