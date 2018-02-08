Social Ice Security

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With large groups of people comes a little bit of an unsettling feeling. With Social Ice coming up this weekend, KIMT wanted to look into what safety measures the city and Rochester Downtown Alliance are taking to be sure everyone in attendance is safe.

Scroll for more content...

The Rochester Downtown Alliance tells KIMT that they are taking all measures they can to ensure everyones safety this weekend.

Most people who we spoke to say their only worries this weekend are the cold. They feel safe here in Rochester and say they completely trust the city.

There will be a few officers at the event.