wx_icon Mason City

wx_icon Albert Lea

wx_icon Austin

wx_icon Charles City

wx_icon Rochester

Clear
Winter Weather Advisory Wx Alerts

Social Ice Security

The Rochester Downtown Alliance is taking measures to be sure everyone stays safe this weekend.

Posted: Feb. 7, 2018 11:05 PM
Updated: Feb. 7, 2018 11:05 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- With large groups of people comes a little bit of an unsettling feeling. With Social Ice coming up this weekend, KIMT wanted to look into what safety measures the city and Rochester Downtown Alliance  are taking to be sure everyone in attendance is safe. 

Scroll for more content...

The Rochester Downtown Alliance tells KIMT that they are taking all measures they can to ensure everyones safety this weekend. 

Most people who we spoke to say their only worries this weekend are the cold. They feel safe here in Rochester and say they completely trust the city. 

There will be a few officers at the event. 

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events