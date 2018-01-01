Snowstorm causes airport delays

MASON CITY, Iowa – Flights scheduled to go out of the Mason City yesterday were delayed due to the snowstorm.

Scroll for more content...

Operations Supervisor Dave Simms says due to the high levels of traffic at airports in Minneapolis and Chicago, they had to delay some of their flights by a few hours.

He says thanks to constant communication between airlines they are able to work efficiently to keep passengers informed about their flights.

“When bad weather strikes we do ask everyone’s patience if you are traveling during a winter storm stay in contact with the airlines to find out about any cancellations."

Simms says yesterday morning their entire runway was covered in ice and they had to bring in workers earlier than usual.