Snowmobile death in NW Iowa

Milford man died after crashing into a tree.

Posted: Jan. 7, 2018 10:17 AM
Updated: Jan. 7, 2018 10:17 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLAY COUNTY, IOWA – Authorities are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash that happened Friday.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says it happened around 8 pm on the Little Sioux River, near 4930 245th Avenue. 39-year-old Justin Robert Stahly of Milford was riding his snowmobile north on the frozen river when he struck a tree. Stahly was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DNR says Stahly was riding with a group of snowmobilers and was wearing a helmet at the time of the crime.

