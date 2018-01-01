wx_icon Mason City

Snowmobile accident between brothers leave 1 with minor injuries

Authorities say 8-year-old was driving a snowmobile over a small hill and didn’t see his 4-year-old brother on the other side.

Posted: Feb. 12, 2018 10:21 AM
Updated: Feb. 12, 2018 11:03 AM
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A snowmobile accident involving two kids under the age of eight left one injured over the weekend.
Authorities say 8-year-old Logan Lawler was driving a snowmobile over a small hill and didn’t see his 4-year-old brother on the other side and drove over top of him. The 4-year-old, Liam Lawler, appears to have bruising and possible a broken nose, authorities said.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on private property in the 7100 block of College View Rd. E. in Eyota.
Authorities say the father, Craig Lawler, was supervising and had been on a snowmobile with the 4-year-old before the accident happened. No charges are expected.

