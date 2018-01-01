Snow removal starts at midnight in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – City crews will begin removing snow from downtown area streets at midnight.

The following streets will be plowed between the hours of 12 AM and 8 AM on Wednesday so there will be no parking allowed on them during that time:

3rd Ave. West from 1st St. NW to 6th St. SW (one way northbound)

4th Ave. West from 3rd St. NW to 5th St. SW (one way southbound)

4th St. South from 2nd Ave. SE to 2nd Ave. SW & from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW

1st Ave. West from 5th St. NW south to End of Street by “YMCA”

2nd Ave. SW from 3rd St. SW to 6th St. SW

5th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW

6th St. SW from 1st Ave. SW to 2nd Ave. SW

Broadway from 2nd St. South to 6th St. South

Center St. from 6th Ave. West to East to end of Bridge over Zumbro River

1st St. NE from Broadway to 1st Ave. NE

2nd St. South from Civic Center Dr. to Broadway & from 3rd Ave. SW to 4th Ave. SW

2nd St. SW from 11th Ave. SW to 13th Ave. SW

1st St. SW from 4th Ave. SW to 6th Ave. SW

1st St. SE from Broadway to Civic Center Dr. SE

1st Ave. East from 2nd St. SE to 2nd St. NE

2nd Ave. NW from 2nd St. NW to 3rd St. NW

3rd St. NW from 2nd Ave. NW to 1st Ave. NW

2nd St. North from 1st Ave. NE to 4th Ave. NW

1st St. NW from 3rd Ave. NW to 6th Ave. NW

5th Ave. NW from 1st St. NW to 2nd St. NW

Any vehicle parked on these streets between midnight and 8 am Wednesday will be ticketed and towed. Anyone missing a vehicle should contact the law enforcement center.