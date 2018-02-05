Snow removal reminder

ROCHESTER, Minn. - People across Minnesota and Iowa brought out their shovels Monday to clear walkways. In Rochester, it's mandatory.

Residents have 24 hours to clear their sidewalks after snow stops falling, and in Mason City residents have 48 hours to remove the snow.

In both cities, you can be fined if you don't clear your walkways.

Vanida Thach, of Rochester, said she shovels to keep those walking on the sidewalks safe.

"If the snow comes down [with] the wet snow and the nighttime and temperature going down, the conditions will be icy," Thach said.

The past couple years, Thach has been fined for not having her sidewalk cleared so she's making sure to get it done this year.

"Every time the snow done coming, I come back from work," Thach said. "I have to clean it up."

If Rochester residents forget the rule, the city even has a rhyme. "When snow is here, you have 24-hours to clear."