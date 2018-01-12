Snow removal in the cold

MASON CITY, Iowa – A shovel is one of many tools local residents are using now to get rid of the snow from their driveways.

Mason City resident Brian Ekborg spent the afternoon removing snow from his driveway with his snow blower.

When it comes to clearing the ice, Ekborg says just using salt and his snow tools did the trick.

“Just clean it off with a snow blower and scatter a little bit of salt on it and that's all it takes and it does a pretty good job.”

Ekborg says luckily, he and his wife did not have to work during the storm and were able to park their cars inside the garage, so they avoided the freezing ice on their windows.

Many cities have ordinances that require homeowners to remove snow and ice from their sidewalks.

In Mason City you have 48 hours and in Rochester you have just one day.