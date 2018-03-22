Smoke alarm recall

ALBERT LEA, Minn.- The fire safety product maker Kidde recalled over 450,000 smoke detectors after they discover that a yellow cap was left on during production.

Now the yellow cap covered the censor that could prevent the alarm from detecting fire.

The smoke alarm is sold in major stores like Walmart, Home Depot , Amazon and Menards.

The company has recalled dual-sensor smoke alarms models PI2010 AND P19010.

Kidde has made a response through the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

"Consumers should remove the alarm from the wall/ceiling and visually inspect it through the opening on the side of the alarm for the presence of a yellow cap."

Kidde has warned customers not to take apart the alarm or remove the yellow cap.

"If a yellow cap is present, the consumer should immediately contact Kidde to receive instructions and request a free replacement smoke alarm," the company said. "They should remove and discard the recalled smoke alarm only after they receive and install the replacement alarm."

Kidde also said that if there is no yellow cap present, you have nothing to worry about.