Smith resigns from DMC Board

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Lieutenant Governor Tina Smith is leaving the Destination Medical Center Board of Directors.

The move was somewhat expected after her appointment to the U.S. Senate. She notified both Governor Mark Dayton and the DMC Corporation Board on Friday. Smith served as chair of the Board of Directors since August 2013.

In her resignation letter to the DMC Board, Smith describes how proud she is of the work that has been accomplished. “During the past four years, we have made significant progress – with $297 million in private investment, and 19 projects either proposed, under construction, or completed,” she writes.

Governor Dayton issued the following statement on Smith’s resignation:

“Tina Smith has been a tremendous champion for Rochester’s Destination Medical Center. She led our administration’s efforts to secure passage of the legislation that created this historic public-private partnership. As the first Chair of the DMC Board, Tina has been crucial to the project’s successes. My Administration will continue our strong support for the Destination Medical Center.”

To read Smith’s letter to the DMC Corporation Board, click here. For her letter to Governor Dayton, click here.