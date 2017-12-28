Smart tips for smartphones in the cold

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Samsung and Apple recommend their smartphone devices avoid being exposed to temperatures below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.

Scroll for more content...

Owner of Fast Phone Repair, James Gorecki, agrees. He said the cold weather slows down how fast the battery can put out electrons.

"In the winter time your phone, um, just discharges slower. And if it gets cold enough, it won't discharge at all, so your phone will shut off," he said. "Somewhere around 0 degrees, is when you'll start seeing your phone shut off."

It's not just the battery affected by the cold weather.

"The screen will break easier. Because the molecules are frozen, they're tighter together...it makes it more rigid," he said.

To combat what the cold compromises, Gorecki suggests keeping phones in pockets when outside. The layers and close-by body heat will help protect phones from the freezing temperatures.

He also advises turning phones off when left in a car, or outside for more than an hour.

Lastly, having a screen protector will be an extra layer of protection during the winter months for those extra fragile phone screens.