Small towns are looking at incentives to attract residents and businesses

NORTHWOOD, Iowa - With more people shifting to urban areas, smaller rural towns are trying to recruit new residents and businesses.

The city of Northwood offers residents a down-payment plan on a new house, and people can purchase a lot for their home for just $1. New and existing businesses can also reap the benefits.

Tom Sculley and his wife are the long-time owners of Village Florist and Greenhouse, and they understand the positive impact incentives like that can have.

"It's an incentive, it gets kids in schools, gets new families in town...anything to keep businesses open. If we can shop locally, it's an advantage all the way around," Sculley says. "Some of the homes in the area are well over 100 years old, and as they dilapidate, they're being replaced by new homes, younger families, and kids that are in the school system. We have an excellent school system, and people are shopping locally."

Other towns in North Iowa that use or are planning to use incentives for new residents and or businesses include Nora Springs, which issues grants through their Downtown Corridor Development program, and Sheffield, which offers a tax abatement program for residents to improve their properties. Manly is currently planning a down-payment plan similar to Northwood's.