ROCHESTER, Minn. – Firefighers responded to a small kitchen fire Tuesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

It happened around 10:30 am in the 1600 block of Northern Heights Drive NE. The Rochester Fire Department says it arrived to find a microwave on fire. The flames were extinguished and no one was injured.

The fire caused an estimated $2,500 in damage and its cause is under investigation.