Small kitchen fire in Austin extinguished quickly

Two people were inside the home when it ignited

Posted: Jun. 7, 2018 12:20 PM
Updated: Jun. 7, 2018 12:22 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

AUSTIN, Minn. – Firefighters quickly extinguished a kitchen fire at 1910 3rd Ave SE on Thursday morning.

A call came in about gas leaked in the home around 10:20 am.

When firefighters arrived, light smoke could be seen coming from the front of the house.

Two people were inside the home at the time. Our reporter on scene tells us one of the occupants may have suffered minor injuries, but they refused to be transported by the Gold Cross ambulance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

