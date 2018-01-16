wx_icon Mason City -6°

Slippery Sidewalks Send Some to the Emergency Room

People were hospitalized due to injuries from slipping and falling on the ice. Iowa State gave some tips for walking safely on the ice.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2018 11:39 PM
Updated: Jan. 15, 2018 11:39 PM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Mercy West Medical Center told KIMT that 10 people were admitted in the emergency room from injuries caused by slipping on the ice.

There was one car accident that caused someone to go to the E.R. as well.

One woman told KIMT, " I fell and I broke my arm in 3 places and I had to be taken to the hospital."

KIMT reached out to Mayo Clinic but they say it is hard to pinpoint specific numbers on these types of injuries.

Iowa State released some tips and pointers about how to walk safely when sidewalks are icy. 

For the full list of tips from Iowa State, click here.

