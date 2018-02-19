Slick roads can play a big part in power outages

MASON CITY, Iowa- Much of the North Iowa area is seeing full to partial ice coverage on Monday and in to Tuesday knocking out power in parts of our area.

Those with Alliant Energy say their lines are capable of holding the amount of ice that is covering them, but say people still need to be paying attention… to the roads. Those with Alliant Energy say on icy days slick road conditions play a big part in outages saying people will often slide into the power polls.

Those on the roads say that is exactly what they are doing while driving.

“I pay attention to the roads and slow down,” said Paige Rubash of Mason City.

A spokesperson for Alliant Energy also say high winds knocking over tree branches can play a factor in power outages.

They say if you do see a downed line you should stay away from the area and call Alliant Energy to report it.