Skip-a-pay program paying off

MASON CITY, Iowa - A local business is spending the week giving back to the community they serve.

North Iowa Community Credit Union is handing out checks to different families and organizations. It's all part of their "skip a pay" program.

The skip a pay program works here at North Iowa Community Credit Union. Members who have a loan out instead of paying on that loan in November, December, or January they're asked to make a small donation of $25 or more toward the program. Members don't have to donate but the money they're collecting is going a long way. Employees of the credit union are the ones who choose where the money will go.

This year D.J. Prestholt's family was chosen because his father unexpectedly started having major health issues. What was first thought to be bronchitis has ended up being very serious heart problems. For D.J. this donation means more than he can explain.

“My dad's missed a week of work now and my mom's been off to be with him so this helps with all the bills that are racking up and everything so it’s very appreciated,” Prestholt said.

Scroll for more content...

In total $6,000 dollars is being donated this year.