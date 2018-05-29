Six fatal crashes in Minnesota over Memorial Day weekend

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Department of Public Safety says it was a deadly holiday weekend on Minnesota roads.

There were six deaths in six separate crashes, including one motorcyclist who died in Mower County. The other deaths happened in auto accidents in Scott and Dakota counties, motorcycle crashes in Dakota and Anoka counties, and a man who crashed his ATV in Red Lake.

Preliminary numbers show 118 people have died in Minnesota traffic accidents so far in 2018. That’s three more than the same period in 2017.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it responded to 270 crashes over the Memorial Day Weekend, with 374 drivers being arrested for DWI over the extended holiday.

The Department of Public Safety says Memorial Day through Labor Day typically sees more traffic deaths in Minnesota than any other 100 day stretch during the year.