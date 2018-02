Single-vehicle accident in Steele County

OWATONNA, Minn. – A single-vehicle accident sent two 20-year-old girls to the hospital Sunday.

According to Minnesota State Patrol, a Toyota Prius, driven by 20-year-old Aundrea Urban, was west bound on Highway 14 in Owatonna just after 10:30 a.m. Urban lost control on snow/slush covered roads, went into the ditch and rolled.

Urban and passenger Marissa Behrens, 20, were taken to Owatonna Hospital. Urban is facing non-life threatening injuries.

Both girls were wearing their seat belts.