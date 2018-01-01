Scroll for more content...

SAINT ANSGAR, Iowa-For most people, pouring a bowl of cereal only takes one or two steps, but the students in Saint Ansgar on Friday it has to take more than 20 as part of the annual Rube Goldberg competition.“Simple tasks done complicated,” that is the point of the event where students have to come up with steps using physics to pour a bowl of cereal.“It was kind of a nightmare.” Said Sophie Merter, a junior at Saint Ansgar High School. “A lot of parts will go off when we weren't ready so we would have to scramble to catch a marble that was falling or dominoes that was starting to go down that you spent at least 20 minutes trying to figure out how to work on.”But through all of the excitement of testing out their methods, students may not have even realized they were learning.“There is a lot of components to it,” said Science teacher, Devin Schwiesow. “There is the obvious STEM component, but there is also a theatrical component and an artistic side as well.”And through all of the complicated steps, the students learned a lot more.Brian Sadler and his team from Jesup High School are working with the younger students.“Younger kids that weren’t in our physics class are getting a hands on experience and we get to show them that physics can be fun,” Sadler said.While all of the teams added as many steps as they could, they say all the problem solving was worth it.“It’s just so much fun we get to learn so much and having a really good day,” said Merter.