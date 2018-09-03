Signing Opportunity: Ronald McDonald House Expansion Project

Photo Gallery 1 Images
ROCHESTER, Minn- There's an opportunity for community members to get involved with the expansion of the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester.
Beginning Labor Day, people are invited to sign the final structural beam before it's placed on the Northwest corner of the building next week. According to the website, "Love Tremendously, Hope Exceedingly" the project will grow the house from 42 to 70 rooms. The signing opportunity goes until Wednesday, September 5th.
