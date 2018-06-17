Should trees be removed to build the new Chatfield pool?

CHATFIELD, Minn. -- The city of Chatfield plans to close their current pool in mid-August to begin construction on their new pool. The new pool is set to be built on the South end of the current pool's parking lot.

The design plan includes removing some of the bur oak trees at the site.

Rochester landscape designer Kelly Rae Kirkpatrick was alerted about the design plan from a fellow area designer. She is hoping the city will adjust the design plan to keep the trees as they are.

Although Kirkpatrick is not a member of the Chatfield community, she says, "The global environment that we live in right now is pretty important and I think we need to take care of each other and we have to be on the lookout for things that are going on not just where we are but things that affect us."

As of Friday morning, Chatfield City Clerk Joel Young tells KIMT he has not had any requests to change the pool design. He says that the city is currently planning to proceed with the original design plan and hopes to fit the pool in the space while also being sensitive to the trees.

But later in the day, Kirkpatrick met with Young at his office and suggested an alternate design. She tells KIMT she feels the plan went well.

Chatfield has been planning for their new pool since 2014. Last November, the city and school board passed a referendum for the new pool.