Shots fired in Franklin County early Sunday

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Iowa - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a report of an early-morning shooting Sunday.

Authorities responded around 1:30 a.m. near the Dows exit off of Interstate-35 in Franklin County.

Authorities say the victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa for treatment.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the circumstances.

Other responding agencies include Iowa State Patrol, Wright County Sheriff's Office, Franklin General Hospital, and West Franklin First Responders.