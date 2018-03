ROCHESTER, Minn.- Rochester Police Department responded to a call that came in at 8:27pm on Thursday.

The caller described multiple consecutive gunshots. Officers arrived on the street of the 25-hundred block of Pinewood Rd SE to find an unoccupied vehicle that had been struck.

Rochester Fire Department responded to climb up to the roof of the home and look for shell casings but found nothing.

Officers tell KIMT this is still under investigation.