Clear

Shot fired leads to arrests in Rochester

Police responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a witness said she saw a man and a woman arguing before the man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the air.

Posted: Sep. 7, 2018 6:37 AM
Updated: Sep. 7, 2018 6:41 AM

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One man is in custody after a gun was fired on 1st St. SW and 6th Ave.
Police say 38-year-old James Grant was booked into the Olmsted County Jail and is facing charges for domestic assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and a felon in possession of a gun.
Police responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a witness said she saw a man and a woman arguing before the man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the air.
A shell casing was found on the corner.
Security footage helped police get a description of those involved, and patrol officers came across a couple yelling at each other a block from where the shooting occurred.
The female, who is on probation, was also arrested for a probation violation, and police said she is not being cooperative.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 54°
Charles City
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 55°
Sunshine and Dry Weather Look to Continue
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Your Friday’s KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Underrepresented student success at UMR

Image

High school teaches students to be good citizens

Image

Two arrested after shot fired in Rochester

Image

Osage Gets Past St. Ansgar

Image

Austin band gets big gig

Image

Roads Closed Due to Washouts

Image

September Volunteer of the Month

Image

Reaching Academic Heights

Image

Update on Designing LEC

Community Events