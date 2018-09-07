Shot fired leads to arrests in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – One man is in custody after a gun was fired on 1st St. SW and 6th Ave.

Police say 38-year-old James Grant was booked into the Olmsted County Jail and is facing charges for domestic assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and a felon in possession of a gun.

Police responded to the area around 11:30 p.m. Thursday after a witness said she saw a man and a woman arguing before the man allegedly pulled out a gun and fired one shot into the air.

A shell casing was found on the corner.

Security footage helped police get a description of those involved, and patrol officers came across a couple yelling at each other a block from where the shooting occurred.

The female, who is on probation, was also arrested for a probation violation, and police said she is not being cooperative.