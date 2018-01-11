wx_icon Mason City 35°

Shoppers stock up for the winter storm

Residents are stocking up on groceries to prepare for the storm ahead.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2018 12:37 AM
Updated: Jan. 11, 2018 12:37 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER Minn.- Winter storms for most people mean taking extra precautions making sure they are prepared especially with food.

Hy-Vee told KIMT that they did order some extra grocery staples such as milk and eggs to prepare for the storm shoppers but that they stay prepared for things like this.

They also say that they will have workers on hand to keep the sidewalks salted and safe for their customers.

Along with Hy-Vee, Fareway had to call in extra cashiers to keep up with the rush of shoppers. 

One woman we spoke with said she's always prepared because she expects these storms being a Minnesota native. 

