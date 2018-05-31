Adaptive bikes bring a new quality of life to chilldren's lives

ROCHESTER, Minn.- "She's so much happier when she's able to exercise...she has come a long way from where we started and I'm so proud of her."

Scroll for more content...

Chelsy is a 15 year old girl with Tuberous Sclerosis. She has had two brain surgeries to remove tumors and the last one completely changed her world leaving her paralyzed on her entire left side.

Her big brother Jonathan says she's come a long way...from being non verbal to being able to communicate what she does and does not want, and being able to show her excitement. Especially when she's riding a bicycle.

All Abilities brought adaptive bikes to the Olmsted County Fairgrounds with the help of parks and rec for test rides.

These bikes allow for people who may have cognitive, physical, or age related disabilities to ride a specialized bicycle.

There are different features you can have added to any bike like a motor to make sure it will make it up a hill.

The bike Chelsy wants does need a motor and it is going to cost $11,000 for her family to purchase one.

If you would like to help Chelsy have the ride of her life, click here.